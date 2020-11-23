Two more Adams County residents have died of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland Public Health District announced Monday evening.
The latest victims were a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health issues, said Michele Bever, district health department executive director, in a news release.
The two latest fatalities bring to 30 the four-county health district’s virus-related death toll to date.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19,” Bever said.
Both victims’ diagnoses with COVID-19 had been reflected previously in district case statistics. Fatalities aren’t reported as being related to COVID-19 until the cause of death is confirmed on the official death certificate.
The South Heartland health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
Since the department’s last update on Thursday night, the health district has recorded 174 new laboratory-confirmed positive cases of infection with the virus.
Of those new cases, 116 are in Adams County, 29 are in Clay County, 15 are in Nuckolls County and 14 are in Webster County. The districtwide running total of positive cases since March 18 now stands at 2,581.
The districtwide test positivity rate for Nov. 15-21 was 14.5%, down from 17.5% for the prior week.
The positivity rate is the percentage of the number of tests administered in a given week that come back positive. Rates exceeding 15% are considered to represent widespread community transmission, whereas rates below 5% represent low spread.
By county, the weekly positivity rate was 16.5% in Adams, 12.2% in Clay, 10.95% in Nuckolls and 13.2% in Webster.
Bever reported the department had received 335 positive lab reports for Nov. 15-21, an average of 48 positive tests per day.
Bever said she remains concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals, schools, child care services, long-term care facilities, and local emergency and public safety services.
Many sectors of the area’s economy are experiencing workforce issues due to COVID-19, Bever said — and emergency services aren’t immune to the virus or related disruptions.
“This Thanksgiving week, let’s pause to thank and remember these public servants — our law enforcement and emergency services personnel — and the local health care and long-term care workforce, many of whom will be working through the holiday. Let’s thank the educators and childcare providers who are teaching and caring for our children in these unprecedented times. And let’s remember our local businesses who have been facing their own extraordinary challenges during this pandemic,” Bever said.
“For all of these organizations and their personnel, let’s each do our part to slow the spread of the virus during this ‘pandemic Thanksgiving,’ ” she said.
South Heartland updates its “data dashboard” of COVID-19 statistics six or seven nights per week.
One statistic not updated frequently in recent weeks due to the heavy workload involves positive cases now classified as recovered. As of Monday, that number stood at 1,805 — up by 1,080 from the 725 reported at the time of the last update on Oct. 16.
In the intervening 38 days, the district has recorded a total of 1,492 new cases.
In other COVID-19 news from Tribland Monday, the Two Rivers Public Health District recorded a total of 31 new cases among Kearney County residents for Thursday through Sunday, along with 11 in Franklin County and 10 in Harlan County.
The Two Rivers district also includes Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties.
For the week of Nov. 14-20 (Saturday through Friday), the Public Health Solutions District Health Department reported 73 new cases in Thayer County and 62 in Fillmore County.
The PHS district also includes Saline, Gage and Jefferson counties.
In the Central Health District as of Monday, a total of 1,388 residents had tested positive for the virus in the last 14 days. The Central district includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
This week’s Thanksgiving holiday will bring with it the risk of additional spread of the virus during family dinners and other gatherings. Bever called on everyone in the region to do his or her part to ensure that dreaded additional transmission doesn’t occur.
“Doing our part this holiday season means keeping our gatherings small — celebrating only with people in our households is safest — and practicing prevention in everything we do and everywhere we go, including physical distancing, wearing masks, hand washing, disinfecting, and staying home when we have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID,” Bever said. “Protecting our hospitals and health care workers, our emergency and safety workers, our teachers, and everyone in our communities, will need to be a community effort.”
All the area district health departments post COVID-19 statistics to their respective websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.