The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has claimed another life in the South Heartland Health District.
The death of an Adams County woman in her 80s has been confirmed as being caused by the viral infection, the district health department announced in a news release Monday night.
The woman had underlying health conditions, said Michele Bever, health department executive director. Her diagnosis with COVID-19 had been reflected in case statistics previously.
“We are sad to report the loss of another South Heartland resident to COVID-19 and we extend our sympathies to the family,” she said.
The South Heartland health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department is headquartered in Hastings.
To date, 34 district residents have succumbed to the disease. Deaths related to COVID-19 are not announced as such until the cause of death has been listed on the death certificate issued by the state of Nebraska.
In Monday’s news release, Bever also reported a combined total of 165 new laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among district residents for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The new cases included 96 in Adams County, 34 in Clay County, 22 in Nuckolls County and 13 in Webster County.
By county, the new cumulative case tallies to date are 2,104 cases in Adams, 493 in Clay, 329 in Nuckolls and 268 cases in Webster.
The district’s first positive case was reported on March 18.
South Heartland received 380 positive lab reports during the week ending Dec. 5, for an average of 54 positives per day. The test positivity rate for the week was 16.8%, up from 15.6% the previous week.
By county, the positivity was 18.3% in Adams, 12.9% in Clay, 19.4% in Nuckolls and 13.9% in Webster.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of the number of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back with a positive result. Positivity rates exceeding 15% indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% indicate low spread.
“These metrics indicate severe community spread in our district,” Bever said. “In order to turn these trends around, we all need to protect ourselves and each other.
“We can do this by practicing prevention in everything we do and everywhere we go. We need to stay 6 feet apart from people we don’t live with, wear masks, wash our hands, disinfect shared surfaces and objects, and stay home when we have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID. Remember to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, and avoid confined spaces.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west of the Hastings area, Kearney County recorded 21 new positive cases for Thursday through Sunday. Franklin County recorded four new cases, and Harlan County recorded 13.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Two Rivers statistics are updated daily and may be viewed at www.trphd.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their data dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
