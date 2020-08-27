As had been widely anticipated, having school back in session across the South Heartland Health District is posing an additional challenge for communities working to hold the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in check.
That was the takeaway Thursday evening from the latest report issued by the district health department, which states the health department is seeing new cases of the viral infection associated with or affecting schools and school activities.
“One hundred seven people who work at or attend a pre-K-12 school in our health district have been, or are currently, in quarantine due to exposures to COVID-19 in the community, school, or school-related activities and services,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in a news release. “Since Aug. 10, six lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals isolating at home were either unable to begin school or are out due to COVID-19 since school began.”
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
Area school and health department officials have been working together for months to lay plans aimed at getting — and keeping — school doors open this fall, even as the pandemic continues with no vaccine yet available.
The reopening plans include social distancing, use of face covers, and extra cleaning and sanitation in school facilities. School operations could be derailed by outbreaks of the viral infection among students and staff members — who could in turn pass the illness on to family members and others in and beyond their communities.
“The schools have plans in place to help reduce coronavirus spread,” Bever said. “We are working closely with them to keep this virus in check. We encourage parents and community members to know their school’s plans and to help out by practicing prevention at school, at home and in the community.”
Bever said residents can help decrease the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces,” she said. “The goal is to keep our positive cases low and to keep our students and teachers at school.”
South Heartland reported eight new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease among district residents for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The new cases include seven in Adams County and one in Clay County.
The new cases bring to 490 the running tally of COVID-19 confirmations among district residents since March 18. By county, the cases to date include 406 in Adams, 62 in Clay, 14 in Webster and eight in Nuckolls.
As of Thursday, 454 of the 490 cases districtwide were classified as recovered. Twenty-seven of the patients have spent time in a hospital in connection with a COVID-19 diagnosis, and 11 of the patients — all Adams County residents — have died.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on the health department’s dashboard of local COVID-19 statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
