(This letter from the medical community was sent via email by the South Heartland District Health Department to the superintendents at public and parochial schools in the ESU 9 service area. A copy of the letter, including the names of the medical clinics and professionals who signed it, can be found at hastingstribune.com.)
As your local medical professionals, who care deeply about protecting the health of students and their teachers in our schools, we would like to express our united support for your efforts to open our schools safely to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The American Academy of Pediatrics in COVID-19 Planning Considerations indicates in its Guidance for School Re-Entry that masks and face coverings are high priority for students along with social distancing and hand hygiene.
We agree with this recommendation and join the many other professional organizations who support these interventions for the health and safety of our children, including the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, Nebraska Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics, Nebraska Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
With the coronavirus still active in our communities, we strongly support the following methods to prevent the spread of this disease and safely reopen schools:
1. Mask wearing: Use of cloth masks or face coverings in all enclosed settings.
2. Physical distancing: A goal of at least 3-6 feet distance from others (about two arms’ length).
3. Hand washing: Frequent hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
Scientific evidence clearly demonstrates the above recommendations will be critical to providing a safe return to school and reduce outbreaks that will threaten school or classroom closure.
Mask usage is most effective when all persons wear them.
Choosing not to wear a mask endangers others by risking asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic spread of the virus.
Thank you for your leadership and for your key roles in providing a safe environment for our children, their families and the whole community, as we work together to navigate through these unprecedented times.
