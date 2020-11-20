Watson Elementary School will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to multiple staff members recently testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The announcement was made Friday afternoon by Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools.
All other HPS buildings will be in session those two days, Schneider said. All schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.
According to the COVID-19 data dashboard posted to the HPS website, a total of nine Watson staff members and three Watson students have tested positive for the virus since Nov. 9.
Five of the staff members and all three students have received their positive test results since Nov. 14.
