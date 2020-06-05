A hallmark event denoting the midway point of summer vacation for children and families in Hastings has become the latest victim of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and the attendant public health regulations.
The YWCA of Adams County announced Friday in a news release that the traditional Fourth of July children's parade around Fisher Rainbow Fountain has been canceled for 2020.
"The YWCA made the decision due to current state directed health measures regarding the prohibition of parades and restrictions of large events," the organization said. "We look forward to seeing you at the parade next year!"
The annual event begins at midmorning with children's games and concessions in the park surrounding the fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue. At noon, children circle the fountain in every kind of conveyance from baby strollers to bicycles, to a drum cadence provided by local high school students.
The casual event provides a chance for children and families from throughout the community to meet and catch up after what normally has been a few weeks of summer vacation, and with several weeks yet to go before classes resume.
The city of Hastings announced earlier this week that traditional Fourth of July evening events in Brickyard Park, including a concert and fireworks show, also have been canceled for this year due to public health restrictions.
