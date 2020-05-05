The YWCA of Adams County has announced it will distribute free hot evening meals to area children and youth on weekdays for a three-week period beginning Monday.
Youth under age 18 will be able to pick up a hot meal to go at the curbside between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the YWCA, 2525 W. Second St. The program runs Monday through Friday, May 11-29.
No paperwork is required, but the young people must be present to receive a meal.
The organization has adjusted its normal Summer Food Program, which typically serves lunches to cover the dates the Hastings Public Schools lunch program is closed, to instead serve a hot supper with the approval of state officials.
At the present time, with local schools closed due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, the Hastings Public Schools are providing free to-go lunches and breakfast items for young people up to age 18 regardless of whether they attend HPS.
"We hope to help serve families in need by providing the extra meal of the day," the YWCA said in a news release.
