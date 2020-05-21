Bennie (The Gun) Crawford—scoring exactly half of the Broncos total point output—shattered a pair of scoring records here Friday night at Hastings College annihilated Kearney State Teachers 108-92.
Performing more like a howitzer, the 6-ft. 5-in. scoring whiz fired away for 33 points in the first half at 21 counters following intermission to completely humble the once-proud Antelopes.
His 54 point production enabled the native Oklahoman and junior college transfer to smash a single game and single season scoring records. Both marks were ten years old, but were upended by a brilliant exhibition.
Crawford piloted the Broncos to win number 21 of the season against only three losses. It was the second victory in as many tries over the ancient Nebraska College Conference rival.
BURNS NETS
Bennie burned the nets up in glorious fashion, much to the delight of a standing room only crowd of 2,000 cage partisans.
His 54 point effort snapped a single game performance of 47 tallies by fabulous Chuck Stickels in 1954 and pushed his season output to 642 counters, slicing the old standard of 598 set by Stickels.
Crawford sizzled for 24 twin-pointers and six of seven free throw attempts in racking up the new escutcheons.
There was only 2:48 showing on the clock when Bennie meshed the cords for his 48th point to put the host cages in front 98-87. Seconds later, complete bedlam broke out as the wizard dunked in another fielder.
And, still later he swivel-hipped his way in for a back-handed layup that sent the Broncos over the century mark for the third time of the successful campaign.
With Crawford engineering the talented Bronco cage express, scoring 16 of the first 23 points registered by Hastings, Dr. Lynn Farrell’s proteges collected an amazing 53 percent of their shots from the first half.
But, the invading Antelopes were red hot too and Hastings owned only a two-point bulge at intermission, 52-50.
GOES TO WORK
Early after the rest period big 6’6” Eddie Lorentzen, the other half of the most feared scoring tandem in the NCC, went to work and the host cagers piled up a command at 80-64.
Kearney sliced that cushion in the late stages of the fracas, however, and Hastings had to stop coasting briefly.
When the Broncos scoring sensation started to warm up again, though, there was nothing that could stop the Queen City outfit.
Lorentzen harvested 20 points, all but one coming in that final half. Once the pressure was taken off Crawford, he broke out of a mild second-half deep freeze and wowed the fans with a nifty scoring exhibition.
Crawford used just about every shot in the book, completely baffling the Antelopes with his patented shots under the board and “soft touch” style from the outside.
Scoring with machine-gun-like precision, Crawford litterally tore the opposition apart in that first 16 minutes, connecting on 15 of 22 shots from the field.
He finished the night garnering 24 fielders in 40 attempts for a tremendous 60 percent effort while establishing the new records.
SALVAGE PRIDE
Rebounder deluxe Walt Hamlett collected 15 points in the winning effort.
For the hopeful Antelopes Jim Walter finished with 26 and Larry Martin flipped in 25, to salvage some pride in the high scoring marathon.
Kearney was never completely out of contention until the last three minutes, but was just unable to match the talented Crawford and scoring wits of Lorentzen and Hamlett.
In preliminary competition the Bronco junior varsity finished the season with a 73-56 victory over the Kearney Reserves. Al Motley dumped in 21 points in the winning effort.
Coach Wayne Weber’s Bronco second team ended the season with a 5-3 mark.
Friday’s conquest over Kearney State was the ninth NCC decision for the Broncos against only one loss in the circuit.
