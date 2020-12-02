He's back!
After six years away from the program, Keith Crowe is returning to run drills at practice and bark instructions during games at Silver Lake.
Crowe ran the girls basketball program at Silver Lake for 22 years before resigning after the 2013-14 season to spend more time with family.
The position reopened after last year's head coach, Josh Drake, stepped down to accept the principal position at Silver Lake.
"After some persuasive dialogue and arm twisting," Crowe joked, "I agreed to become the head girls coach again. I am very excited for the opportunity to coach these young ladies and continue to build on the success they had last year."
The Mustangs were 18-6 a year ago, finishing second in the Twin Valley Conference Tournament and making it to the regional finals.
There's enough talent and experience back that Crowe feels he's inheriting a good team.
The Mustangs return three starters in senior Kerigan Karr and juniors Amanda Ehrman and Katelyn Karr.
Others with varsity experience are senior Madison Miller, junior Trista Hanson and sophomores Samantha Bonifas and Georgi tenBensel.
"We have the potential to be a very good team," Crowe said. "We lost two seniors who led the team in scoring and rebounding, but we will have three good, experienced starters and returning talent with game experience."
Crowe said the Mustangs will play a style of basketball that reflects the type of players who fill this year's roster.
"We have good quickness and speed on the team," Crowe said. "We will need to keep the games at an uptempo pace. We don’t have a lot of height on the team so team rebounding will need to be a priority. How hard we work and come together as a team will be important keys to our success."
