If last week’s yawn of a Democratic National Convention has illustrated anything, it’s that unmitigated hatred for President Donald Trump may be too hollow a message to sweep the ballot on Election Day.
When voters head to the polls (or the mailbox) this fall, many will not be thinking about the latest inane tweet from the White House but about things more personal, such as the safety of their homes and families.
The civil unrest that has gripped the nation has given them reason to worry.
Gun violence and murders have spiked across the country, even while other violent crimes have declined.
According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of crime statistics, reported homicides were up 24% so far this year among the nation’s 50 largest cities, with gang-related crime likely contributing to the rise. Austin, Texas, is leading the pack.
Perusing local papers and social media pages reinforces the sense that urban life isn’t as safe as it was pre-pandemic.
Which is why the Texas GOP’s clear attempt to frame this as a “law and order” election (instead of a referendum on Trump) might be a winning strategy.
Appearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott, flanked by like-minded state and local officials, announced a legislative proposal that would freeze property-tax revenue for cities that defund police.
The proposal (which would have to withstand the legislative process next year) was a swift response to the capital city’s decision last week to slash more than a third of its police funding.
Austin, like cities around the nation, has endured weeks of protests — sometimes violent and destructive — following the killing of George Floyd. And its response, like that of many Democrat-led cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Baltimore, has been to yield to the defund the police movement — an interesting decision amid a crime spike.
That hasn’t been the approach of cities such as Fort Worth, whose citizens recently voted to renew the sales tax known as the Crime Control and Prevention District, which provides more than $80 million for the police each year on top of their annual budget allocation.
Acknowledging the need to mend the community’s relationship with the department after a series of troubling shootings, including the death last year of Atatiana Jefferson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price nonetheless said that “we will not defund our police to solve those issues.”
Polling suggests Price’s position is a winner.
A Pew study from June found that 73% of Americans want spending on their local police to stay about the same as it is now or be increased; only 12% said it should be decreased “by a lot”.
Some activists and proponents of defunding the police say the problem is that people misunderstand its meaning.
The idea is to reallocate police funds for other social and community services, not to eliminate police, whose budgets are often bloated.
But a New York Times opinion piece from June, penned by a defunding advocate and headlined, “Yes, we mean literally abolish the police,” suggests ambiguity is not to blame.
Investing in community programs can be an effective crime prevention tool. Activities and organizations that keep kids off streets and support families teetering on the edge of poverty can protect and redirect people in at-risk populations.
But as the current anti-police ethos is showing, the most violent of criminals are emboldened when authorities back down.
Outgoing Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus has proposed using some CCPD money to support nonprofits and other community organizations that focus on reducing crime.
That seems like a plan worth testing, especially because it isn’t coupled with a massive cut in police funding.
Opposition to Trump won’t drive people to the polls as fast as fears for public safety. Down-ballot Democrats, take note.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.