KENESAW — Only four days ago, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys and girls tack and field teams were competing against schools much larger than themselves at the Hastings Tigers invite. Fifth place was the best finish for either Cardinals squad, but head coach Adam Pfeifer saw plenty of positives to build on as the year progresses.
"We like to see where we compare against bigger schools knowing that it's going to be tough competition but it'll prepare us for the rest of the season," Pfeifer said.
The fruits of D-T's labor already started to come to fruition on Tuesday, as the Doniphan-Trumbull girls captured the Kenesaw invite championship and the boys brought home second, trailing only powerhouse Axtell. The Cardinals' coach said the entire team contributed to the high finishes, but, for D-T, it all starts on the track with the fast races.
"Our sprinters are typically what lead us, both boys and girls," Pfeifer said. "Our throwers have been competing really well and we've had some good jumpers as well. Everyone just feeds off of that, and they perform at their highest level seeing every one doing what they're doing."
On the girls side, the Cardinals placed three runners in the top four of both the 100- and 200-meter dash races, and they added another gold in the 400. Leading the way in the 100 and 200 was D-T's Gaia Andorno, who finished first in both races.
Andorno is a foreign exchange student at D-T, originally hailing from Spain. Only three meets in, she's proving to be a valued asset to the D-T team.
"She comes in with a track background from Italy, and she's pushing those other girls to do their best every day in practice. It transfers over into meets as well," Pfeifer said.
In the boys sprints, Ayden King took home first place in the 100 and the 200, finishing with times of 11.5 and 23.6, respectively. Myles Sadd added a silver medal in the 100 (11.8) as part of D-T's four medals in the three shortest races — Ian Osler's third-place medal from the 400 being the fourth.
"The boys came out (Tuesday), and our sprinters did a really good job and our throwers performed really well. Everywhere in between, everyone had multiple personal bests today," the D-T coach said. "We're looking forward to competing the rest of the season."
Ariana Baland added a gold medal for the D-T girls, while the Cardinals also swept the relay events. Colton Horne brought home two more gold medals for the boys, winning the shot put (43 feet) and the discus (129-3), and Sadd finished with the top height in the high jump at 6-0.
Pfeifer said the jumpers are coming up big for the team, adding some points in key areas. With the sprinters competing at such a high level, the Cardinals are hoping to make the 2021 season a special one for both boys and girls squads. But, most importantly, Pfeifer is just glad to be back on the track.
"We're just happy to be able to compete this year after what happened last year," he said. "The kids have come in with a great attitude. All of those kids lost a year, but they really just came in ready to work and they've had a great start to the season."
Girls team scores
1, Doniphan-Trumbull 160 1/3; 2, Shelton 95; 3, Axtell 67; 4, Kenesaw 63; 5, Blue Hill 44; 6, Silver Lake 37 1/3; 7, Lawrence-Nelson 33 1/3; 8, Franklin 24; 9, Red Cloud 2
Girls individual results
100 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 13.6; 2, Danae Rader, D-T, 13.7; 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 14.1; 4, Ariana Baland, D-T, 14.6; 5, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 14.7; 6, India Mackin, BH, 14.7
200 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 28.6; 2, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 29.5; 3, Kendyl Brummund, D-T, 30.0; 4, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 30.1; 5, Emma Callan, Ax, 30.4; 6, Hannah Lienemann, Ax, 30.6
400 — 1, Ariana Baland, D-T, 1:08.2; 2, Rylee Legg, Ken, 1:08.3; 3, Alia Gomez, Shel, 1:09.6; 3, Madison Miller, SL, 1:09.6; 5, Kaleah Olson, D-T, 1:10.78; 6, Sidney Gregg, Shel, 1:12.2
800 — 1, Alia Gomez, Shel, 2:46.2; 2, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 2:46.9; 3, Jacey Smidt, Ax, 2:48.31; 4, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 2:49.42; 5, Madison Miller 2:49.88; 6, Claire Himmelberg, L-N, 2:50.47
1,600 — 1, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 6:10.70; 2, Madison Shimmin, D-T, 6:18.79; 3, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 6:20.76; 4, Ellie Johnson, Ax, 6:24.30; 5, Skyler Summers, Shel, 6:25.90; 6, Rylee Legg, Ken, 6:45.27
3,200 — 1, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 13:02.81; 2, Skyler Summers, Shel, 13:57.03; 3, Bryanah Hindal, Fran, 14:23.15; 4, Emma Saathoff, D-T, 14:32.51; 5, Halle Kohmetscher, D-T, 14:35.04; 6, Ellie Janda, BH, 14:36.80
110 hurdles — 1, Danae Rader, D-T, 17.30; 2, Reagan Nordhausen, Ax, 17.31; 3, Rylee Legg, Ken, 17.40; 4, Emma Epley, L-N, 17.41; 5, Addison Burr, Shel, 17.70; 6, Syndey Biltoft, L-N, 18.10
300 hurdles — 1, Addison Burr, Shel, 51.50; 2, Danae Rader, D-T, 52.20; 3, Miah Kenny, D-T, 54.60; 4, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 55.10; 5, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 56.10; 6, Riley Sadd, D-T, 56.30
400 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 55.43; 2, Axtell 56.34; 3, Shelton 57.30; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 58.64; 5, Red Cloud 1:00.89; 6, Franklin 1:01.04
1,600 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:42.65; 2, Silver Lake 4:46.05; 3, Axtell 4:48.66; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 4:55.62; 5, Blue Hill 5:06.35; 6, Shelton 5:13.93
3,200 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 11:28.00; 2, Axtell 11:55.00; 3, Blue Hill 12:18.00;4, Kenesaw 13:29.00; 5, Shelton 13:35
High jump — 1, Dru Niemack, Shel, 4-7; 2, Miah Kenny, D-T, 4-7; 2, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 4-7; 4, Vinna Garcia Shel, 4-6; 5, Reagan Nordhausen, Ax, 4-6; 6, Sydney Bartels, SL, 4-2; 6, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 4-2
Pole vault — 1, Rylee Legg, Ken, 7-0; 2, Angie Snell, Ax, 7-0; 3, Amanda Cline, Ax, 6-6; 4, Miah Kenny, D-T, 6-0; 5, Alayna Harrenstein, D-T, 5-6; 6, Haley Robb, D-T, 5-0
Long jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 16-2 1/2; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 15-10 1/2; 3, Elsa Jorgensen, L-N, 15-0 1/4; 4, Katelyn Karr, SL, 14-5; 5, Kendyl Brummund, D-T, 14-2 1/2; 6, Emma Epley, L-N, 14-0 3/4
Triple jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 33-9 1/4; 2, Addison Burr, Shel, 32-2; 3, Alia Gomez, Shel, 31-1 1/2; 4, Reagan Nordhausen, Ax, 29-11 1/4; 5, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 29-8; 6, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 29 6 3/4
Shot put — 1, Abigail Yelken, Fran, 35-0; 2, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 34-0 1/4; 3, Abigail Meyer, BH, 31-6 1/2; 4, Kylie Beard, L-N, 31-3 1/2; 5, Victoria Schwab, BH, 30-5 3/4; 6, Bailey Lennemann, Fran, 30-3
Discus — 1, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 99-9; 2, Kylie Beard, L-N, 98-9; 3, Abigail Yelken, Fran, 98-3; 4, Codi Obermeier, D-T, 91-9; 5, Abigail Meyer, BH, 84-4; 6, Alyssa Breckner, D-T, 83-11
Boys team scores
1, Axtell 147; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 103; 3, Shelton 100; 4, Kenesaw 71; 5, Blue Hill 45; 6, Red Cloud 28; 7, Franklin 15; 8, Lawrence-Nelson 12; 9, Silver Lake 5
Boys individual results
100 — 1, Ayden King, D-T, 11.50; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 11.80; 3, Reece Payne, BH, 11.90; 4, Gavend Cole, Ax, 12.10; 5, Cody Arner, Ax, 12.40; 6, Tristan Kasson, SL, 12.41
200 — 1, Ayden King, D-T, 23.60; 2, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 24.30; 3, Mason King, Shel, 24.31; 4, Reece Payne, BH, 24.80; 5, Gavend Cole, Ax, 24.81; 6, Cody Arner, Ax, 25.20
400 — 1, Calvin Johnson, Ax, 54.41; 2, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 55.65; 3, Ian Osler, D-T, 56.13; 4, Cooper Miller, Ax, 56.53; 5, Mason King, Shel, 57.34; 6, Sterling Frey, RC, 57.54
800 — 1, Calvin Johnson, Ax, 2:08.00; 2, Angel Lehn, Shel, 2:12.50; 3, Jose Montanez, Shel, 2:17.02; 4, Christian Bly, Shel, 2:19.32; 5, Aiden Piel, BH, 2:20.36; 6, Nolan Ostdiek, L-N, 2:21.45
1,600 — 1, Jaron Bergstrom, Ax, 5:04.65; 2, Qwentin Kappelmann, Ax, 5:07.24; 3, Angel Lehn, Shel, 5:08.08; 4, Kyler Carraher, Fran, 5:15.05; 5, Logan Menke, L-N, 5:16.49; 6, Steven Snyder, Shel, 5:16.65
3,200 — 1, Jaron Bergstrom, Ax, 10:50.90; 2, Qwentin Kappelmann, Ax, 10:54.26; 3, Steven Snyder, Shel, 11:17.54; 4, Kyler Carraher, Fran, 11:17.53; 5, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 11:40.92; 6, Jonathan Lorenzo, Ax, 11:42.50
110 hurdles — 1, Aaron Skaggs, Ax, 17.00; 2, Carson McCleary, RC, 17.01; 3, Ryan Lewis, Shel, 18.10; 4, Quinn Bertrand, Ax, 18.11; 5, Tristan Kasson, SL, 18.60; 6, Luke Swanson, SL, 18.80
300 hurdles — 1, Carson McCleary, RC, 44:60; 2, Quinn Bertrand, Ax, 44.90; 3, Koltan Wademan, BH, 46.00; 4, Ryan Lewis Shel, 46.8; 5, Quinn Cheney, Shel, 49.10; 6, Ben Ely, RC, 49.65
400 relay — 1, Kenesaw 48.26; 2, Axtell, 48.46; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 48.75; 4, Shelton 49.36; 5, Red Cloud 49.52; 6, Blue Hill 49.
1,600 relay — 1, Axtell 3:50.37; 2, Shelton 3:55.84; 3, Blue Hill 3:58.64; 4, Kenesaw 4:00.21; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 4:06.34; 6, Silver Lake 4:08.36
3,200 relay — 1, Blue Hill 9:20.0; 2 Shelton 9:34.00; 3, Axtell 9:51.00; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 10:02.00; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:26.00; 6, Kenesaw 10:45.00
High jump — 1, Myles Sadd, D-T, 6-0; 2, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 5-10; 3, Jaden Williams, D-T, 5-4; 4, Issac Piel, BH, 5-4; 5, Miles Cleveland, Fran, 5-4; 6, Trevor Biltoft, L-N, 5-2
Pole vault — 1, Qwentin Kappelmann, Ax, 9-6; 2, Joe French, Ax, 9-0; 3, Carson Lindau, Ax, 8-6; 4, Levi Schroeder, Ax, 8-6; 5, Kaedan Detamore, D-T, 5-0
Long jump — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 20-4 3/4; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 19-3 1/4; 3, Carson McCleary, RC, 18-7; 4, Reece Payne, BH, 18-3; 5, Koltan Wademan, BH, 18-1; 6, Timoteo Cea Martinez, Shel, 17-7
Triple jump — 1, Ashton Simmons, Shel, 37-8 3/4; 2, Riley Bombeck, Shel, 37-4 3/4; 3, Tyson Kenton, 36-9 1/2; 4, Randyn Uden, Ken, 36-4 1/2; 5, Tyson Kotinek, L-N, 36-0 1/2; 6, Miles Cleveland, Fra, 35-8 1/2
Shot put — 1, Colton Horne, D-T, 43-0; 2, Samuel Hoppe, D-T, 42-6; 3, Eli Jensen, Ken, 39-10; 4, Joe Kahrs, Fran, 39-1 1/2; 5, Jordy Baland, D-T, 38-9; 6, Brennan Runge, Ax, 37-8
Discus — 1, Colton Horne, D-T, 129-3; 2, Eli Jensen, Ken, 125-0; 3, Aaron Skaggas, Ax, 117-1; 4, Jordy Baland, D-T, 109-3; 5, Jesus Gomez, Shel, 105-11
