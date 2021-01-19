Making buckets in basketball is the key to winning a ball game. Between Sandy Creek and Doniphan-Trumbull, baskets were not falling. Both the Cardinals and Cougars struggled to find any buckets to fall. The two teams were a combined 25-125 combined from the floor, but it was the Cardinals who got to the free throw line the most and came out with a 44-32 victory over the Cougars.
“If we can struggle on the inside as much as we did tonight and still score 44 points, we had a good game,” said D-T head coach Jerry Caraway. “I thought defensively we played well. It was a good job on the boards and that gave us some more opportunities.”
Early on the Cards went to a full court press that eventually led to the half court trap, causing the Cougars to generate eight turnovers. D-T was able to score seven out of their nine total points off of turnovers with the exception of an offensive rebound in which Madison Shimmin was able to put in the rebound and to give the Cards a four-point lead early on.
“The press ignites our offense,” said Caraway. “We kind of use that to create some offense and create a better atmosphere for us. Instead of sitting back on defense it gets our blood flowing. We like to play a little bit faster and so that is why I put the press on.”
When the Cougars at times were able to break the Cards full court press, they were willing to take its game to the inside but did not have much success as the Cards were able to create 12 total turnovers from the 2-3 zone. D-T was able to create four turnovers in the second quarter and generated eight of teams’ 12 total points scored in the second quarter, with Kendyl Brummund scoring 10 of the Cards' 12 points with Ariana Baland scoring the last two points for the Cards.
“We struggled with rebounding this year and playing the 2-3 zone. I thought we would have better chance against them (Sandy Creek) and plus they have some good outside shooters,” said Caraway. “We wanted to have a threat inside and to take care of the threat outside and that was the best way to get to the shooters. We did not want them (Sandy Creek) to beat us off the dribble and then we would eventually go back to the trap,”
D-T did take away the outside a little bit. However, the Cougars did manage to put up 15 3-point shots, but the Cougars only made four of those the entire game. Kennedi Tripe knocking down three of the four with McKenzie Bohlen knocking down the fourth.
The big difference was the Cardinals' ability to go inside the paint and to create foul opportunities. They managed to go to the free throw line 12 times and went 8-for-12.
“Even though we did not make shots inside, we drew fouls and got us to the free throw line,” Caraway said. “We were a lot calmer and started to make some tonight.”
As the fourth quarter came around and the Cards were up 29-23, Sandy Creek started to heat up and went on a 5-0 run with the help from Tripe and Caitlin Rempe to pull the Cougars to within a point of the Cards but down the stretch it was D-T who made the shots when they needed to. Addie Fay was able to knock down back-to-back treys to eventually close the door on the Cougars.
D-T….9 12 8 15 — 44
SC….5 11 7 9 — 32
D-T (44)
Kendyl Brummund 14, Carley Johnson 12, Sophie Fitch 8, Madison Shimmin 6
Ariana Baland 2, Addie Fay 1, Hannah Greathouse 1
SC (32)
Kennedy Tripe 10, Leah Hatch 5, Caitlin Rempe 5, McKenzie Bohlen 4, Kynnzie Skalka 4, Lexi Shuck 2, Caleigh Tripe 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.