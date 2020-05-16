Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Oct. 11, 2011, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
COLUMBUS — As Danielle Lemek stood on the No. 18 tee box Tuesday, she knew nothing stood between her and history. Actually, the only thing she was concerned about at the time was allowing enough time for the spectators following the group in front of her, and crowding around the fairway to watch her, to make sure they were far enough away so that they wouldn’t get hit with her tee shot.
As it turned out, they weren’t.
Lemek smashed a drive about 260 yards from the tee box that landed just off the fairway and just to the left of the No. 18 green on the par 4.
From there it was just a matter of knocking her chip close and either one- or two-putting for birdie or par to close the chapter on arguably the greatest career of any Nebraska high school girls golfer in state history.
Lemek did just that — knocking her chip shot to within 12 feet and calmly two-putting for par while nearly every competitor who had finished her round at the Class C tournament, every coach, and nearly everyone else at the Quail Run Golf Course gathered around the No. 18 green to watch her.
The ball dropped in the hole and Lemek gave the gallery a customary wave and thank-you.
Then the emotions spilled out.
Lemek had become just the second golfer in Nebraska high school girls golf history to capture four state championships.
“I told myself as I was walking up 18, I was 5-under. I just had to get par and get out of there,” Lemek said. “I’m happy and sad all at the same time. Being a four-time state champion, that’s a great accomplishment. But I’m sad because my high school career is over.”
She picked her ball up out of the cup and tried to hide the tears of joy, but she couldn’t.
Lemek rebounded after posting an un-Lemek-like 77 in the opening round of the tournament Monday, to finish with a 5-under par 67 Tuesday — setting a new state record for the lowest single round ever in a state tournament (besting the previous record of 70 set on three different occasions, most recently by Armana Christianson of Millard North in 2007).
She led by five strokes after the first day of competition, but wasn’t satisfied. Following Monday’s round, Lemek went to the driving range to hit a couple buckets of balls.
Tuesday, Lemek blew away the competition as her closest competitor finished a total of 18 strokes back after the completion of the tournament. The next closest competitor from any of the other state tournaments was Class B champion Ann Pearson of Elkhorn South, who finished with a 157 — 13 strokes off Lemek’s score.
After hugging and congratulating each of her two other playing partners, Lemek immediately ran over and jumped into her father, Scott’s arms.
And that’s when the tears really came forth.
“My dad, he told me how proud of me he was,” Lemek said. “He said, ‘You finally did it. You finally accomplished what you’ve been looking for and working for all year.’ ”
The first eight holes Tuesday were rather quiet for Lemek — she had six pars, one birdie and one bogey.
Then she got out her driver and drove the green on the 270-yard, par-4 hole No. 9, which runs parallel to No. 18. Her eagle putt from nearly 30 feet away lipped out and she sank her birdie.
That’s when she caught fire.
Lemek managed to get up-and-down out of a greenside bunker on the par-5 hole No. 10 for her second straight birdie.
Then after three straight pars, Lemek dialed in the short irons.
She hit her tee shot on the short par-3 No. 14 about 3 feet from the pin, giving her a tap-in birdie. Lemek then knocked her approach shot on the par-4 No. 15 to the top level of the green about 4 feet from the pin for another short birdie putt. She wasn’t done, as she knocked her approach shot from about 75 yards out on the next hole to within 4 feet, again tapping in the short birdie putt — to put her 5-down on the day.
Lemek closed with two more pars — nearly knocking in a 20-foot putt on 17 for birdie — to make history.
“I think missing that eagle putt (on No. 9) actually fired me up more than anything,” Lemek said. “Yesterday, my short game was just awful. It killed me. I missed some drives and put them into the trees and wasn’t very smart getting out of them. But today, everything felt great. I hit my irons a lot better and my short game was better. Like my dad said, the real (Danielle) showed up today.”
She joins Angie Wilson (Lincoln Southeast 1985-1988) as the only other girls golfer in state history to win four state championships.
Lemek, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Bradley University next year, completed her high school career nearly unblemished — her only loss in a tournament was at the Grand Island Central Catholic invitational during her sophomore season.
Last year, Lemek set the state tournament record for the best 36-hole score — carding a 142, also at Quail Run in Columbus.
Her 67 Tuesday was one off her best personal score of 66, which she carded twice this year and she won the district tournament with that score as a junior a year ago.
“When I was a freshman, I was just hoping to finish in the top two or three. I couldn’t honestly expect this,” Lemek said. “I knew I would grow and mature as I got older, but there would be some other younger, good golfers come along, too. To win four championships, it’s just amazing — I don’t have the words to describe it.”
Lemek was the only Tribland golfer at the Class C state meet to earn a medal this year.
St. Cecilia senior Kaley Hodgen was looking for her second straight state medal after placing 13th last year. But Hodgen missed medaling this year by one stroke. Hodgen followed up her 96 Monday by improving with a 93 Tuesday, tallying a two-day total of 189.
“The course is pretty tight in a lot of areas. If you miss the fairway, you’re not just behind one tree — you’re in a forest,” STC coach Jahn Kile said. “I know that Kaley is disappointed. She was hoping for another medal, but it just wasn’t her couple of days. Once you lose some confidence, golf is a tough game to get it back. But I was encouraged with what I saw from the girls. Grace (Napier) had a nice couple of rounds, Kaley played a little better today. We ended the year with just five golfers so we need some underclassmen to come out next year.”
Kaitlin Stevens of Chadron and Kaitlyn Eastman of Omaha Brownell-Talbot both finished with 188s to earn the last two medals.
Boone Central’s Britany Seda finished second behind Lemek with a 162. Her efforts helped Boone Central capture the Class C state team championship — for the third straight year.
Minden was eighth in the team standings, led by Elizabeth Grams with a two-day total of 201.
St. Cecilia finished tied for 13th in the team standings.
Individual Results
1, Danielle Lemek, Doniphan-Trumbull, 77-67 — 144; 2, Britany Seda, Boone Central, 82-80 — 162; 3, Kelli Haynes, Chadon, 82-82, 164; 4, Emma Harris, Wahoo, 82-83 — 164; 5, Amy Ahlers, Boone Central, 88-85 — 173; 6, McKenna Kime, Grand Island Central Catholic, 84-90 — 174; 7, Samantha Bray, Omaha-Brownell-Talbot, 83-93 — 176; 8, Alexandra Bauer, Valentine, 89-88 — 177; 9, Allison Depko, O’Neill, 93-85 — 178; 10, Jada Huck, Bridgeport, 92-88 — 180; 11, Alexia Henschke, Pender, 90-92 — 182; 12, Katlin Potter, Wayne, 89-94 — 183; 12, Erin Boone, Grand Island Central Catholic, 90-93 — 183; 12, Taylor Burke, Wayne, 92-91 — 183; 15, Kaitlin Stevens, Chadon, 95-93 — 188; 15, Kaitlyn Eastman, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 97-91 — 188.
Team Results
1, Boone Central 373-359 — 732; 2, Wayne 375-382 — 757; 3, Valentine 373-399 — 772; 4, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 391-382 — 773; 5, Grand Island Central Catholic 379-396 — 775; 6, Chadron 395-392 — 787; 7, Norfolk Catholic 407-384 — 791; 8, Minden 418-421 — 839; 9, Central City 434-418 — 852; 10, Bridgeport 439-442 — 881; 11, Plainview 444-449 — 893; 12, Wahoo 451-448 — 899; 13, Dundy County-Stratton 463-437 — 900; 13, St. Cecilia 447-453 — 900; 15, Lincoln Lutheran 455-451 — 906
Doniphan-Trumbull results
Danielle-Lemek 77-67 — 144
Minden results
Elizabeth Grams 97-104 — 201, Ashton Boldt 108-98 — 206, Allison Geist 105-108 — 213, Jessica Rehtus 108-111 — 219, Mariah Koch 133-128 — 261
St. Cecilia results
Kaley Hodgen 96-93 — 189, Grace Napier 106-103 — 209, Madison Hucke 119-129 — 248, Danielle Rynearson 126-128 — 254, Emalee Napier 127-138 — 265
