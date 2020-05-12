Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the May, 17, 1993, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
Greg Rita didn’t carry a bag, but the PGA tour caddy still watched the work of John Daly closely in Monday’s Nebraska PGA Charity Exhibition.
Rita, Daly’s caddy on the tour for two seasons, kept count of the over 1,600 autographs the former PGA champion provided to the estimated 2,500 members of the gallery.
“This is what the PGA is all about,” Daly said at a post-event reception. “The PGA is giving back to golf.”
Daly did manage a few shots, too, covering the 6,934-yard course in a 5-under 67. For the second straight year, the longest hitter on the PGA Tour reached the landing area shy of the green with his 350-yard tee shot on No. 18.
Daly — playing with Jim White, Charlie Borner Jr., Don Germer and Doug Shumecker, all members of the Nebraska Section of the PGA — won three skins totalling $5,100. The $10,800 raised from the ‘skins’ game and $5,000 donated by Daly will benefit Junior Achievement, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Emergency Protective Shelter in Hastings.
A gallery of over 4,000 attended last year’s exhibition event.
Daly, who birdied Nos. 1, 7 and 16 for skins, left open the possibility of returning to Hastings next year.
“I’m ready to come back,” he said. “If you want me, you’ve got me. I consider country folk like you all the best.”
Daly, a former All-American at Arkansas, will return to the pGA Tour for this week’s Kemper Open at Bethesda, Md. He shared many of his thoughts about. the tour during his two-day visit:
- On how long he might play on the tour, Daly said “as long as i’m alive. Of course, Chi Chi (Rodriguez) has odds on me not living past 50.”
- On prize money: “The purses at each tournament are going up and up, but a lot of what might happen depends on what (President) Clinton does. If Congress can’t stop him, it’s going to hurt a lot. We’re the only sport besides tennis players that have to pay expenses.”
- On Chip Beck’s decision to not go for an eagle in the final round of the Masters, all but clinching Bernhard Langer’s win: “If my ball was plugged in a tree, I would have knocked the tree down to get it on the green in two. (Not going for it) really made it easier for Bernhard.”
- On tour caddies: “A lot of people win tournaments and don’t thank their caddies. It’s a damn hard job that they got.”
Off the tour, Daly has starred in commercials and even appeared on Cheers. Despite reports, however, he will not appear in Thursday’s final episode.
“It’s like everything written about me in my life,” Daly said. “Something little happens and it gets blown all out of proportion.
“They just asked me to sit down at the bar right down from Norm. That show has already been on.”
