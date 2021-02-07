Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dannie D. Thaut, 77, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings with Pastor Steven Markle officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home; and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials may be given to the family in care of Gloria Thaut for a memorial to be established later.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
