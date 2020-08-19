Firearm case
A 46-year-old Hastings man accused of illegal firearm possession and possessing methamphetamine Friday accepted a plea deal in Adams County District Court.
David Melgoza of 2715 W. Bateman St. pleaded no contest to possessing a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison, and dropped a charge of possessing meth.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and set sentencing for Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers received information that methamphetamine was being transported from Grand Island to Hastings. Officers conducted surveillance on Nov. 15, 2019, and saw Melgoza depart the residence in the 2400 block of Eighth Street of a person believed to be involved. Officers used a drug dog to search Melgoza’s vehicle and found meth.
There is no mention of a weapon in the arrest affidavit. The firearm charge was added to the case on Dec. 20, 2019.
Crop duster crashes
SCOTTSBLUFF — A crop duster pilot suffered serious injuries when he crashed his plane into a cornfield north of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning and knocked out power to 2,400 utility customers.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the plane hit a power line as it crashed, causing the power outage. The power line hit the cab of a semi hauling a load of cattle, but the driver and the cattle were not injured.
The plane’s pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker said the crash knocked down several transmission line structures.
The plane was owned by Western Aviation. Company officials declined to comment on the crash.
Man pleads
to stealing from trucking company
BROKEN BOW — An Elmwood man has pleaded no contest to stealing from the Custer County trucking company where he had worked.
Raymond Wolcott, 34, entered the plea to felony theft and was found guilty earlier this month, the Kearney Hub reported. Prosecutors said Wolcott forged Johnson Trucking checks and deposited more than $6,300 into his personal checking account between May and August 2018.
Wolcott was originally charged with felony theft of more than $5,000, but the charge was reduced in exchange for his no contest plea, in which the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to win a conviction.
Wolcott faces up to two years in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 10. He is currently free on $1,500 cash bond.
