In making the decision on Friday to temporarily close Hastings city offices beginning this week, City Administrator Dave Ptak said he wanted to protect city employees.
Ptak took responsibility for the decision as part of a discussion at the Hastings City Council work session on Monday about the citywide action plan for operation during the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Ptak said he wanted to be proactive.
The closures occurred as the number of local cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.
Ptak said the closures were intended to send a message to the community about masks.
“We’ve always required masks to come into a city building and that won’t change as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “By closing city buildings, I think the city needed a wake-up call with regard to wearing masks and being smart as far as in this era of the pandemic, especially heading into the flu season. I think the governor’s announcement of the directed health measures maybe left more questions than it answered in certain respects.”
Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik agreed that it is important for the city to lead by example.
“It’s obvious not enough people are wearing masks,” she said. “And our employees are our greatest asset. We need to do what we can to keep them safe and healthy.”
Councilman Ted Schroeder spoke about a recent trip he took to Elkhart, Indiana, where he saw “very few people not wearing masks.”
“It’s extremely important right now,” he said. “Nobody likes to wear them. You hear people say how disappointed they are, they’re just not going to wear them. That’s their prerogative, but at the same time there’s respect for the other person.”
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm said she would like to see any possible closures tied to specific metrics.
“I just don’t know if setting it by some other measure would help us kind of push the community to a warning that if we go any higher then we’re going to see the museum closed, or we’re going to have to go back to closing the library,” she said.
She also said she is concerned the city would close buildings like the library and museum, but wouldn’t treat the auditorium the same way.
While Beahm favors setting an example in the community, she doesn’t know how much good it would do to close city offices and not restrict use of a building that potentially could contribute to mass spreading through an event like a wedding reception.
Councilman Butch Eley asked why city buildings need to close if everyone is following the mask requirement.
“I’m just slightly confused, Dave,” he said to Ptak. “If the employees are wearing masks and everybody that visits the building is required to wear a mask, then I don’t understand why we’re closing. We’re covering both faces.”
Council President Paul Hamelink said the closure is a result of COVID-19 in the community at large.
Mayor Corey Stutte, who was attending his first council meeting after recovering from COVID-19, said city employees have done a great job.
He said he worries about city employees, specifically first responders.
“We need to start taking this a lot more seriously as a community, as a state, as a health district,” he said.
Councilman Matt Fong discussed establishing a specific time where a decision could be made about closures for the upcoming week.
“So we can let the workforce know as well as the community members know,” he said.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg, who is actively involved in Hastings Community Theatre, said the theater just installed an air purification system for its building, which he said is effective in mitigating COVID-19.
The units have become quite popular because of their effectiveness.
“If we’re being proactive we may need to start taking a look at these for city buildings,” he said.
Dealing with a virus can be tricky, Ptak said. He said it’s important to stay vigilant, however, even as people are fatigued from adhering to COVID-19 requirements and recommendations for so long.
“It will transmit if we let it,” he said. “The way we stop a virus from being transmitted is to be smart, use our masks, social distance, use good personal hygiene — all those things they’ve been preaching ever since this pandemic started.”
Also during Monday’s work session, Lori Schiefelbein, program director for the Hastings Public Access Channel, presented the HPAC annual report and requested 1% of cable franchise fees from Allo. HPAC already receives 1% cable franchise fees from Spectrum.
Schiefelbein said HPAC revenue has been declining as fewer Hastings residents subscribe to cable. She is projecting a loss of $11,350 in 2020.
Council members also discussed how to address horses in parks and on public roadways.
Hastings Utilities engineer Derek Pfeifer presented a plan to remodel Fisher Fountain that would cost about $450,000 and be completed in time for the fountain to reopen around the end of June 2021.
