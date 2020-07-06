Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the March 10, 2008, edition of the Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — Defense wins championships.
That certainly was the case at the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament this year.
For the third straight day, St. Cecilia held its opponent to fewer than 50 points. And for the third straight day, St. Cecilia won.
In perhaps its best defensive performance of the season, St. Cecilia knocked off previously unbeaten Bennington 50-43 in the Class C-1 state title game Saturday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“It feels great. I can’t even stop smiling,” St. Cecilia junior guard Jake Hamburger said. “It feels so good to know that all that hard work paid off. We spent so much time in the film room, on the court. All the sweat, two-a-days — just to know that that’s what it takes. It paid off. We’re state champions.”
After beating Pierce 46-36 in the semifinals, Saturday was the second straight day St. Cecilia knocked off an unbeaten squad. With the victory, the Bluehawks’ 10th straight, St. Cecilia ended the season 23-2 and won its first state title since 1969.
Saturday’s game capped an impressive six-game stretch to end the season for the Bluehawks. Since subdistrict play began Feb. 19, St. Cecilia beat St. Paul, Minden twice, Boone Central, Pierce and Bennington. Those five teams ended the season with a combined record of 101-16.
None of the five managed to score more than 52 points against St. Cecilia. Pierce and Bennington, the two undefeated squads, were both held to 23 points fewer than their season averages.
“That was our goal, to knock them off and end their perfect sea-son,” Hamburger said. “They’re two great teams. That’s what we were trying to do, to end their perfect season.
Bennington (25-1) was just 12-of-45 from the field Saturday. Heading into the fourth quarter, which became a foul-shooting con-test with the two teams combining for 25 points at the line and 47 total points, Bennington had just 22 points on 8-of-31 shooting.
“They play such good man defense out there,” Bennington coach Larry Klaus said. “We had a hard time getting anything going offensively. They were aggressive and physical with it. That was the difference in the game.”
St. Cecilia finished the game 17-of-41 from the field. That came after Bluehawks made just one of their first 10 shots as Bennington jumped out to a 9-4 lead through one quarter.
Trailing 16-9 with three minutes left in the second quarter, St. Cecilia ended the half with a 7-0 run to tie the score heading into the locker room. It was the first time St. Cecilia wasn’t trailing since the score was tied 2-2 early in the game.
The Bluehawks closed the half by making five of their final 11 shots after their 1-for-10 start. Hamburger, the Bluehawks’ leading scorer on the season averaging more than 14 points per game, was held without a point in the first half.
But Hamburger, who had the responsibility of guarding the Badgers’ best player much of the game, was key in holding Denver Klaus to five points in the first half.
Klaus, who came into the game averaging 15.4 points per game to lead Bennington, was held to 11 points for the game on 2-of-10 shooting. Tyler Byrd, the Badgers’ second leading scorer averaging 11.1 points per game, had six points on just 2-of-16 shooting.
“It was our defense that kept us rolling,” senior guard Riley Nikkila said. “I guess you could say that defense does win championships.”
The Bluehawks scored the first basket of the second half and never trailed again. Leading 24-22 after three quarters, the Bluehawks took control of the game with a 10-2 run to start the fourth.
After making just two of their first 11 free throws, the Bluehawks made enough at the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the deal. St. Cecilia made 12 of its final 16 free throws to finish 14-of-27 at the line.
While Hamburger was held to a season-low two points, Blake Wright led the Bluehawks with 12 points, and Dalton Sealey added 11. Nikkila had eight points to go with his four assists and three steals.
Nikkila had a pair of crucial steals during the Bluehawks’ 10-2 fourth-quarter run that helped St. Cecilia put the game away.
After drawing four charges
Friday against Pierce, St. Cecilia took three charges in the title game.
“We hung our hat on defense,” Hamburger said. “I guess it paid off. We just D’d up all game.”
St. Cecilia’s bench came up big for the Bluehawks Saturday. All 13 of St. Cecilia’s players got in the game, with 12 of them seeing significant action and nine of them scoring.
St. Cecilia, which had mainly used eight or nine players in the subdistrict tournament, used 11 different players in the first quarter in its third game in as many days. Twelve players had significant roles in the fourth quarter.
“Part of it was just intensity,” STC interim co-head coach Kober said. “We wanted to stay and play at a high level for four quarters. We wanted to be fresh. You could tell in the fourth that our kids were just ready to run. They weren’t done yet.”
Said Nikkila: “Our bench was unbelievable today. They came out and they played hard. They played defense hard. They were the deciding factor.”
St. Cecilia (50)
Dalton Sealey 4-5 1-2 11, Riley Nikkila 4-9 0-4 8, Jake Hamburger 1-8 0-1 2, Blake Wright 6-9 0-2 12, Zane Anstine 1-2 2-2 4, Matt Sterup 0-1 6-8 6, Aaron Esch 0-1 1-2 1, Craig Farmer 1-3 2-4 4, Paul Goedert 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Hinrics 0-0 2-2 2, Jesse Souchek 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Sterup 0-0 0-0 0, Team 17-41 14-27 50.
Bennington (43)
Tyler Byrd 2-16 1-3 6, Patrick Meads 0-2 0-0 0, Dexter Higgins 3-7 0-0 7, Denver Klaus 2-10 7-7 11, Tony Klein 2-4 6-6 10, Ben Sowers 1-4 2-2 4, Eric Preissle 2-3 1-2 5, Paul Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Kevin Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 12-46 17-20 43.
St. Cecilia (23-2)............4 12 8 26 — 50
Bennnington (25-1) .........9 7 6 21 — 43
Three-point field goals — STC 2-7 (Sealey 2-2, Nikkila 0-2, Hamburger 0-2, Esch 0-1), B 2-16 (Byrd 1-8, Higgins 1-5, Klaus 0-3). Rebounds —STC 30 (Wright 5), B 35 (Higgins 8). Assists —STC 12 (Hamburger 4, Nikkila 4), B 4 (Higgins 1, Klein 1, Byrd 1, Meads 1). Turnovers — STC 13, B 17. Total fouls — STC 20, B 24. Fouled out — B (Meads). Technicals — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.