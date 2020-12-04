DONIPHAN — Defense won Blue Hill its second straight game Friday night.
The Bobcats owned the opening quarter and clamped down in the final one to hang on for a 44-34 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
The Cardinals had their season opener spoiled by silence over the final five minutes after pulling within five points of Blue Hill.
D-T missed its final five shots to finish 11-for-55 from the floor, which included a 3-for-33 effort from beyond the arc.
"A team like Blue Hill is a good defensive team," said D-T coach Jerry Caraway. "They force you to make those shots. If you can't make them, that's what happens."
Blue Hill's zone forced the long attempts out of D-T. The 2-3 is a trademark of Tim Streff teams.
"Our defense usually shows up every night and tonight was no exception," Streff said.
The Cardinals couldn't buy an open attempt from within 10 feet, where they were 8-for-44. Blue Hill's Abigail Meyer intimidated in the paint and received help from Brooklyn Kohmetscher and Emma Karr.
Meyer's brief foul trouble left a void and D-T exploited it, but when she returned, the Bobcats held firm.
"When Abigail was gone we had some tough time defensive rebounding, and they gave us some trouble, but other than that we were pretty solid," Streff said.
"We did a good job drawing fouls on Meyer, but didn't make free throws," Caraway said. "We really need to make outside shots. We're not a big team."
Doniphan-Trumbull climbed back into the game when Sophie Fitch flushed a 3-pointer to open the fourth and Ariana Baland scored from the mid-range.
But Blue Hill ended the game with a 5-0 run afterward.
"We picked up the energy," Streff said. "Our seniors do a good job of getting us going, so the energy was there. And sometimes when you're not hitting shots, you kind of drop your shoulders and stop playing hard, but that really wasn't the case for us."
Along with its troubles from range, Doniphan-Trumbull struggled moving the ball and finding an offensive flow.
"I think we were stagnant all night with our offense," Caraway said. "There were a few possessions when we passed the ball and got open shots. A lot of those we hit. But 3-of-33 (from 3) isn't going to win us many games."
The opening quarter about sealed the game for the Bobcats, who led 17-11 after the first eight minutes. Blue Hill forced 10 turnovers and buried the Cardinals in transition.
The teams were even over the middle quarters until the fourth, when Blue Hill edged out a four-point advantage.
India Mackin scored seven of her 11 in the second half for the Bobcats. She finished 5-for-12 from the field, including a 3-pointer in the fourth. Kenzie Bunner, the other guard, had six points.
"When you have two good ball handlers, you're a tough team to pressure," Streff said.
Meyer led all scorers with 12 points and hauled in 14 rebounds. Brooklyn Kohmetscher finished with 10 points and 10 boards.
Baland led the Cards with 11 points, and Fitch had nine. The pair each grabbed 10 rebounds.
D-T gets another chance to play with Saturday's game against St. Paul.
"We've got to get things right," Caraway said.
Blue Hill is off until Thursday when they play Superior.
"We've played as good as we expected," Streff said.
BH (2-0)............17 9 9 9 — 44
D-T (0-1)............11 9 9 5 — 34
Blue Hill (44)
India Mackin 5-12 0-1 11, Kenzie Bunner 2-7 2-2 6, Emma Karr 0-4 0-2 0, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 4-9 2-6 10, Abigail Meyer 5-14 2-4 12, Grace Utecht 2-4 0-0 4, Kasey Kohmetscher 0-0 1-2 1, Ladelle Hazen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-50 7-17 44.
Doniphan-Trumbull (34)
Madison Shimmin 0-5 0-0 0, Kendyl Brummond 0-15 1-4 1, Sophie Fitch 3-7 2-9 9, Ariana Baland 5-7 0-0 11, Hannah Greathouse 3-6 0-0 6, Grace Schultz 1-8 2-4 5, Carley Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Addie Fay 0-3 0-0 0, Kayla Kennedy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 11-55 7-15 34.
Three-point goals — BH 1-5 (Mackin 1-3, Bunner 0-1, Utecht 0-1). D-T 3-33 (Brummond 0-14, Fitch 1-1, Baland 1-1, Greathouse 0-3, Schultz 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Fay 0-3, Kennedy 0-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.