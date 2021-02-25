As Adams Central’s boys basketball team exhibited in its 63-35 Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 final win over Gibbon Thursday, it takes more than one weapon to win a basketball game.
Slowed by a deliberate pace and unfamiliar defensive look from Gibbon, Adams Central (23-2) relied heavily on its defense to thwart any potential Buffalo stampede as its offense struggled to find its groove early on.
“They had a really good plan early to try to confuse us and keep us off balance,” AC head coach Zac Foster said. “It took a while for us to kind of get a feel for what they were trying to do defensively. We just kind of hung in there and our defense really was the key.
“Then our coaches did a better job of shutting up a little bit and not over-coaching. They were kind of mixing their defenses and we were thinking too much at the beginning of the game. We just told them to keep our base motion offense moving and they found openings in that.”
After netting just nine points in a deliberately paced first quarter, the Patriots struck quickly on a 3-pointer by junior Paul Fago to take a 12-3 lead at the 7:21 mark in the second quarter.
Fago would hit three more from 3-point range off the bench for the winners, knocking the remaining three down midway through the third quarter to open a commanding 43-24 Patriot advantage at the 2:30 mark. AC buried 12 3-pointers on the night.
“I thought Paul Fago really gave us a big spark,” Foster said. “With what they were doing they were kind of gambling a little bit on some guys not making shots and he made them pay.”
Fago topped AC scorers with 17 points, while seniors Lucas Bohlen, Tyler Slechta, and Cameron Foster added nine each in the balanced attack.
“Everyone played super unselfish,” Fago said. “We just kept hitting open guys and shots fell. That was really good to see. We don’t live or die by the 3, but it’s definitely a big part of our offense.”
Senior Matthew Weismann topped Gibbon scorers with 11 points, which included two 3-pointers. Junior Mitchell Sell added nine points for the Buffaloes.
Gibbon head coach David Benge kept his team in the locker room several minutes after the final buzzer to help them digest the emotional loss. He said he was pleased with how well they executed their game plan, especially early in the contest. That the plan eventually imploded was but a testament to how difficult it is to keep a team like Adams Central down for four quarters, he said.
“We definitely gave them some struggles, which is all we were looking for,” Benge said. “We were just trying to hang in there with them. They’re an amazing team, as everybody knows.
“Tonight it was more about just giving it everything we had, executing, and hoping they missed a little bit, which they did early but didn’t late. They started knocking some shots down and what we were doing really didn’t work anymore.”
GIB (12-6)..........3 12 11 9 — 35
AC (23-2)..........9 19 23 12 — 63
Gibbon (35)
Kadin Hines 3, Marcus Smith 6, Matthew Weismann 11, Dylan Davis 4, Konner Hyde 2, Mitchell Sell 9.
Adams Central (63)
Tyler Slechta 9, Lucas Bohlen 9, Paul Fago 17, Jacob Eckhardt 8, Nathan Sughroue 2, Dante Boelhower 7, Cameron Foster 9, Jayden Teichmeier 2.
