KENESAW — The long zone defense of the Deshler Dragons (11-3) caused a lot of problems for the Kenesaw Blue Devils (12-4) forcing 20 turnovers, including eight in the opening quarter.
“I thought our energy level on defense was good,” said Dragons head coach Josh Nash. “I thought our guys did a good job of getting their hands on some balls and creating those turnovers which I think kind of took them out of their game.”
The Blue Devils were only allowed 12 shot attempts in the first half and had more turnovers than points as the half time buzzer sounded. The Dragons went on to win 47-23.
Senior Grady McDonald knocked down a 3-point field goals for the Dragons to kick off their eight-point run to start the game. The Dragons’ defense forced seven turnovers, holding the Blue Devils scoreless in the first 6 minutes, 30 seconds of the game.
Sophomore Lane Kelly hit a trey for the Blue Devils and senior Austin Peterson finished an old fashioned three-point play, making it a two-point ball game. Senior Trenton Buescher and McDonald hit two late buckets for the Dragons giving them a 12-6 first quarter lead.
Senior Cayden Loomis scored eight of his 11 points in the second quarter for the Dragons as they extended their lead 24-12 at halftime.
The Blue Devils found a spark in the opening minutes of the third quarter scoring eight quick points to cut the deficit to eight points, 28-20.
“At halftime we talked about how we’ve come back in several games already so we had it in us,” said Blue Devils head coach Jack Einrem. “We just didn’t play smart enough and turned the ball over way to many times and lost opportunities.”
The Dragons held the Blue Devils scoreless for the last six minutes of the quarter to take a 40-20 lead with one quarter left to play. Gavin Nash hit a pair of treys and senior Coltin Hansen hit back-to-back buckets for the Dragons.
Deshler outscored the Blue Devils 7-3 in the final quarter on their way to a 47-23 victory.
“Deshler played well and they deserve to win the game, they are well coached and extremely disciplined,” Einrem said. “We gave great effort but the turnovers killed us.
Deshler.......12 12 16 7 — 47
Kenesaw......6 6 8 3 — 23
Deshler (47)
Trenton Buescher 8, Coltin Hansen 4, Cayden Loomis 13, Caleb McAuliffe 2, Grady McDonald 7, Gavin Nash 11, Cale Schardt 2..
Kenesaw (23)
Tyson Denkert 1, Deric Goldenstein 4, Eli Jensen 3, Lane Kelly 8, Austin Peterson 7.
