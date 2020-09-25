HARVARD — After Harvard’s Ethan Piper returned a Red Cloud fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, the game spiraled out of control for the Cardinals.
Piper’s third touchdown of the night pushed Harvard ahead of the Warriors 26-21 with plenty of the second half left to play. But it cured a halftime deficit and garnered all the momentum to the Cardinals’ sideline.
Later in the quarter, though, and for the remainder of the game, Red Cloud’s defense made up the difference.
The Warriors (4-0) forced four turnovers in the final 10 minutes and stole the game away with four unanswered touchdowns to win 49-26.
“I’ll give our defense credit,” said Red Cloud coach Jason Heldt. “Our D-linemen — if we were at an 8-man game they’d be a corner or something — they’re pretty fast and it’s fun to just turn them loose and they caused a lot of trouble. Defense did a great job. Coach (Josh) Sholtz had them going in the second half.”
It started at the line of scrimmage, where Harvard couldn’t execute a snap properly. The Cardinals’ first turnover in the fourth quarter began with a fumbled snap and led to an interception by Red Cloud’s Kolton Kucera.
The Warriors, who took back the lead on the previous play from scrimmage on a 35-yard pass from Berrick Hersh to Ben Ely, added another tally four plays later with a 31-yard run by Carson McCleary.
Harvard’s next drive lasted three plays, all of which had fumbled snaps, with the final costing the Cardinals possession and turning into another McCleary touchdown run for 4 yards that put Red Cloud up 41-26.
Again, Harvard coughed up the ball with a bad snap, but Red Cloud handed it right back on the next play. Then, Harvard was intercepted for the fourth time on the play after that.
Red Cloud capped the scoring with a goal line run by Dillon Simpson. Then, the Warriors recovered an onside kick to seal the game.
“Red Cloud took advantage of our mistakes,” said Havard head coach Scott. Trimble, whose team dropped to 1-3. “We just were our own worst enemy. (Red Cloud) should probably vote us their MVP with some of our execution.”
Harvard’s misfortune was foreshadowed in the opening quarter, when it had a simultaneous possession at the goal line ruled an interception by Red Cloud at the 1 yard line.
“Had we done some things better in the first half, we could have taken control of the game early,” Trimble said.
The Warriors proceeded to engineer a scoring drive, ending with a 1 yard run by Landon Mahon for a 13-6 lead.
Harvard responded with a 69-yard touchdown from Piper to Xavier Marburger at the 5-minute mark of the second quarter, before Mahon reeled in a 15 yard catch on fourth down that put Red Cloud on top 21-12 going into halftime.
The Cardinals dominated the third quarter, especially in the time of possession department, which kept the fast-paced Warriors on defense.
But penalties hampered a long drive for Harvard that could have provided some separation had it not ended with a muffed snap and a turnover on downs at the Red Cloud 19 yard line.
“That third quarter we did a good job, put ourselves in position (to win),” Trimble said. “But in that fourth quarter, everything that we had worked to get we just gave it back. It’s frustrating... We didn’t take advantage of opportunities all day and (Red Cloud) did.”
Piper finished with 166 yards on the ground for Harvard and threw for 176. Ben Okraska put Harvard on the board with a 1 yard rush in the first quarter and finished with 14 yards on six rushes. Okraska also caught one pass for 20 yards.
McCleary toted the rock 10 times for 89 yards for Red Cloud. Hersh completed 4-of-6 six passes for 68 yards. Brooks Armstrong was 8-for-12 through the air for 89 yards and two scores.
Another turning point fo Red Cloud was a replayed down at the start of the final period. On a second-and-15 play, McCleary carried and appeared to fumble before the whistle had blown. Harvard had recovered the ball, arguing the runner was not down. But after a discussion by the stripes, Red Cloud maintained possession and scored on the next play.
“We’ve been in some tight games over the years, and, to be honest, we haven’t come up on the winning side in some of those,” Heldt said. “It’s fun to finally get a team that’ll kind of finish that fourth quarter.”
RC (4-0)....................13 8 0 28 – 49
HAR (1-3).................6 6 14 0 — 26
