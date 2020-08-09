DEWEESE — Family members from both Nebraska and Iowa helped in keeping tradition alive in the 43rd annual Keith Hansen Memorial Demolition Derby on Sunday.
Two of Hansen’s grandchildren raced in the competition, Kiel Ploen of Schaller, Iowa, and his cousin Nathan Ploen of Kingsley, Iowa.
“We really try to have one of us run each year,” Nathan said.
Kiel won the Longest Tow award for traveling the farthest for the competition, but Nathan was less than an hour closer. Although it’s a long drive, he said it’s worth it to keep the family in the event.
“It’s always fun,” Nathan said. “It’s great to see this many people come out.”
Another grandson, Evan Hansen, helped organize the event as a member of the Deweese Community Club. Evan’s father, Dan, and cousin Lucas Ploen, served as officials for the derby. Other family members have participated or helped in other capacities through the years.
Evan said it is great to see so many family members want to keep helping with the event after 43 years.
Evan also was encouraged by the number of drivers and spectators who came out for the derby. Around 65 drivers participated and the available seats were nearly filled with some bringing in lawn chairs.
Despite the heat of the day, spectators exclaimed and cheered as drivers smashed into each other to be the last one standing in each heat.
Brian Gartzke of Geneva brought his 8-year-old son, Bryson, to see the show. Bryson wanted to see the show because he knew one of the drivers and wanted to cheer him on.
This year, Evan said organizers added the Bonestock Class to make it easier for new drivers and increase participation.
“We wanted to switch it up for people who start demoing to get into the sport,” he said. “It’s a little more economically-friendly for someone to jump into that.”
The event kicked off the final day of activities for the 53rd annual Deweese Fall Festival, though Evan said some things had to change due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Extra precautions were added for the sake of public health and safety. They added extra sets of bleachers, with every other row marked off to encourage social distancing. A hand sanitation station was on site, as well as additional restrooms to help avoid congestion. Evan said the extra restrooms were spaced out around the area to keep people from congregating in one area.
“We just rolled the dice because we thought we could still do something,” he said. “The crowd was really good and the car counts were up. People were able to get out and enjoy themselves a little bit.”
A chicken barbecue dinner followed at the Deweese Community Center, which was served as to-go meals. Turtle races were also Sunday on the basketball court in the Deweese Park.
Saturday’s events included the Dave Babcock Memorial Antique Tractor Pull, but the parade had to be canceled this year.
Evan Hansen thanked the Deweese Community Club and others in the area for volunteering their time and talents to make the festival a success. He said a lot of young couples have moved to the Deweese area and offered to help with the festival.
“They really stepped it up and became a part of the community,” he said. “It could not have been done without all the sponsors and volunteers.”
