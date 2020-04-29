Passersby at the Hastings Regional Center may notice demolition work in progress for six buildings at the facility.
Eric Maher, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, explained in an email that the overall demolition process started in early April. The project is broken into an asbestos abatement phase followed by interior demolition, exterior demolition and finishing with the restoration of the site.
"Generally speaking, we hope to be done by the spring of next year depending on weather and any other delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Maher wrote.
Six buildings at the Hastings Regional Center have gone through the Vacant Building and Excess Land process and an additional four buildings will be placed on the agenda for a decision at the next VBEL Committee meeting.
Before the demolition process could start, buildings had to go through the VBEL review process in which a committee reviews whether buildings can be sold or torn down. Also, the Historical Society was contacted for historical assessment and they obtained documentation on the buildings for their records.
The buildings also were surveyed for asbestos and other hazardous materials.
"The biggest challenge is determining what materials are present," Maher wrote. "We know that these buildings are mostly masonry and will require heavy equipment for demolition."
Previously, funds had been appropriated to renovate Building 3 at the regional center to house the Juvenile Chemical Dependency Program and for the demolition. The project didn’t move forward after the single bid on the project exceeded the available budget.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services completed a new program statement in September 2016 to evaluate the option of building a new structure on campus. The study found new construction would be more efficient and economical than the original renovation project.
The Hastings Regional Center campus has been home to a state facility for mental health patients since it opened in 1889. For a number of years, one of the buildings on the campus was used as a minimum-security state prison and then briefly as a detention center for the federal immigration law enforcement system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.