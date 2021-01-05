KENESAW — After coming off a 62-38 win over Wilcox-Hildreth in the Falcons’ holiday tourney, the Kenesaw Blue Devils were focused on winning their fourth straight game at home Tuesday night against the Axtell Wildcats.
The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish. Kenesaw was led by Tyson Denkert, who managed to score 20 points in the contest and lifted Kenesaw to a 63-48 victory over the Wildcats.
“Axtell is getting back to full strength. I knew that they are better than their record. They are well coached and very athletic,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “So I knew that we were going to have to play very well and I thought we came out ready to go. We have done that the last four games and I think that is why we have won four in-a-row. We just tried to keep it simple and keeping it simple right now is the key. Tyson (Denkert) has been playing very well.”
In the first quarter, Kenesaw was rolling. Denkert got the Blue Devils on the board with a quick trey to open up the game at the 6:30 mark. Denkert also knocked down one more trey to go along with two made buckets. Trey Kennedy would contribute with a made trey. Eli Jensen had a made bucket, while Deric Goldenstein had two free throws.
For Axtell, it was tough sledding. The Wildcats were 3-of-10 from the floor in the opening frame. Calvin Johnson got the Wildcats on the board with back-to-back buckets. The Wildcats then went a little over four minutes scoreless until Jaron Bergstrom knocked down the last bucket for the Wildcats in the opening frame.
In the second quarter, Kenesaw kept its momentum going. The Blue Devils shot 45% from the floor. Eli Jensen got the Blue Devils on the board at the 7:25 mark. Austin Peterson got himself on the board with two buckets for the Blue Devils, while his teammate Joel Katzberg knocked down a trey to extend this team’s lead.
For Axtell, it was a better frame. The Wildcats shot 33% from the floor. Johnson hit two buckets and two free throws for the ‘Cats. Brennan Runge, Gavend Cole and Cooper Miller added baskets, too.
In the first half, Kenesaw forced Axtell to have nine turnovers, while the Blue Devils had eight. The turnovers were huge especially for the Blue Devils, who had 22 turnovers against Doniphan-Trumbull a few weeks ago.
“Sometimes we get on a little roll and then we would have two or three turnovers and bring the other teams’ right back into the game,” said Einrem. “That’s why I called a timeout at the end of the game. Most of it was that we were trying to do the right thing and did it too quickly. Our offense in the way we do things, we have to reverse the ball a lot of times to get our one-on-one matchups that we want instead of dribble drives and dribble handoffs. We weren’t doing that and when we did, we did not do a good job doing that.”
In the third quarter, Kenesaw kept on rolling to their victory. The Blue Devils were 8-for-17 in the third period. Denkert knocked down three buckets for the Blue Devils. Lane Kelly had a trey and a made bucket. Austin Peterson had two made buckets to go along with one made free throw, while Eli Jensen had bucket for the Blue Devils.
The Wildcats shot 5-of-13 from the floor in the third. Carson Lindau started off with a made trey for the ‘Cats to put them on the board. Runge made three straight buckets for Axtell, and Johnson added a bucket to go along with two free throws.
In the fourth quarter, Kenesaw kept its foot on the gas with help from Axtell’s turnovers. Denkert would add two more buckets to cap off his 20-point night. Goldenstein and Peterson would each have two made buckets, while Lane Kelly would have a made trey for the Blue Devils. For Axtell, the shooting continued to get better.
The ‘Cats finished the night shooting 41% in the frame. Runge had two made buckets. Johnson added four buckets to go along with a made free throw, while Jaron Bergstrom scored once. But it was not enough as Kenesaw would take a 63-48 victory.
Kenesaw (63)
Tyson Denkert 20, Austin Peterson 13, Lane Kelly 10, Eli Jensen 8, Deric Goldenstein 6, Joel Katzberg 3, Trey Kennedy 3
