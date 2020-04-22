Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the March 14, 1959, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
Hastings high school swept to honors in the senior division of the National AAU gymnastics met held here Saturday evening.
Top honors in the junior division were garnered by the Lincoln gym team, composed of athletes from Lincoln high school and Lincoln Southeast.
Weather played havoc with the Saturday event, cutting competition down considerably.
Only four teams competed in each division.
ALBERS TOPS
Dennis Albers, top performer in the state gymnastics meet in Lincoln two week ago, again stole the spotlight in the AAU affair here.
Albers compiled 83 points to lead his mates to championship honors as the Queen City team romped to a win in the senior division.
Hastings finished with 182 tallies, with the Lincoln gym team scoring 158 markers for second and Omaha Benson taking last with 47 points.
Saturday’s event was almost a carbon copy of the state met two weeks ago as the same teams vied for top honors with Albers the entire show for the Hastings outfit.
In the junior division, it was a different story as Lincoln galloped to the crown with 227 1/2 points with Hastings garnering 92 1/2 for second, Lincoln Northeast 80 1/2 for third and Omaha Benson 36 for last place.
Albers nabbed first honors on the trampoline, horizontal bar, parallel bar, flying rings and tumbling, a second in the free exercise and third place on the sidehorse.
MORE HONORS
His 83 points were good for top honors as all-around performer for the day, and he practically clinched outstanding athlete honors which will be awarded by the AAU in about a week.
Second to Albers was Dick McCoy, scoring 38 1/2 points in the winning effort for Hastings.
McCoy was third ion the parallel bars, fourth in the flying rings, tied for fifth and sixth place honors on the horizontal bars, was sixth on the side horse and seventh in the free exercise.
Others scoring for the Hastings cause included Gary Stutesman, Jim Stutesman, Terry Kenney, Darrell Pearson, Mickey Wilcox, Larry Albers, Jim Adler and Larry McCaslin.
SIDELINED
Terry Larson, regarded as one of the top performers for Coach Don Langdon’s Tiger gym team, was sidelined with illness, or the meet probably would have been more than a romp for Hastings.
Steve Good, Lincoln Northeast, won all-around top honors in the junior division.
Athletes from the University of Nebraska were unable to make the meet because of the belated wintry blast, as were other teams from Iowa and South Dakota.
Despite heavy snow, over 50 athletes were in competition for individual and team honors.
