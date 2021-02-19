Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska helped safeguard the smiles on some 43 children from the Hastings and Grand Island communities Friday, even as COVID-19 threatened to take them away.
In response to cancellation of the annual “Give Kids A Smile” event by the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry due to concerns about the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Pediatric Dental Specialists stepped in to fill the gap by hosting the event at its Hastings office.
Now in its 19th year, Give Kids a Smile, led by the American Dental Association, provides free dental care to thousands of children across the United States with unmet dental needs who are referred by school nurses.
In Hastings, services offered Friday included complete examinations and free treatment appointments for underserved children in need of dental care.
About 20 clinical staff participated in providing care for youngsters ages 2 to 20. They included dental students and PDS residents from its Grand Island and Hastings locations.
The communitywide partnership included participation by area school nurses in Hastings and Grand Island; South Heartland District Health Department; Central District Health Department; MCNA Dental, a Medicaid provider; Mary Lanning Healthcare; Hastings Public Schools; and Head Start.
Dr. Jessica Meeske, a pediatric dentist and senior partner in the PDS practice, said her vision for this year’s program is to make it an ongoing outreach locally that provides an ongoing source of dental care for those who otherwise may go untreated.
She said she hopes that rather than simply being a one-and-done annual event, it will serve to connect children to long-term regular care through local providers.
The importance of ongoing dental care is something she sees as nothing less than life-altering for those dealing with dental difficulties.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the mouth is the gateway to the body,” Meeske said. “If you are not able to chew your food and be able to grow and develop as a child, or if you are experiencing dental pain, you are not paying attention in school. So countless hours are missed every year from children that live with dental pain and infection.
“Making sure we identify the problem early and treat it if it’s indicated or help prevent the problem in the first place is really key. It’s really important for parents to understand that in this community there is a place where kids can get dental care.”
In addition to helping children needing dental care, Meeske said, she hopes the program will assist parents who may need dental care but don’t know how to apply for assistance. Joining her to provide information on this topic at this year’s event was Rick Hearon, operations manager for Managed Care of North America, which administers Nebraska’s Dental Medicaid program.
“I’m here to observe and answer questions,” he said. “People may not be working or have insurance, and with language barriers and other things, may not know what’s available.”
A recent expansion of Nebraska’s Medicaid dental program offers eligible adults additional access to benefits. The latest phase added to the program is set to go into effect April 1. Hearon said information on the changes and offerings is available through ACCESSNebraska by calling 402 471-3121 or toll free at 855-632-7633.
For Allie Koth, 27, a fourth-year dental student Lincoln, the Smiles event offered an opportunity to pay forward some of the programs that aided her struggling family during her upbringing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“My mother had a four-year degree in journalism, but it just wasn’t enough to make ends meet,” she said. “She lived paycheck to paycheck and had to apply for food stamps to put meals on the table for her three young children.
“For me, it’s nice to be here and see these kids who are in kind of a similar situation that I was and being able to give back. Paying it forward is a good feeling, for sure.”
Among parents who took advantage of this year’s Smiles event was Zully Romero, 28, of Grand Island. The mother of two said she was grateful to be able to finally obtain advanced dental care for her 8-year-old daughter, whose multiple cavities are caused by a genetic disorder.
“This is a great opportunity for all of my family,” Romero said through an interpreter. “The program through the health department helps, but this program does more. I’ve received great support for my daughter.”
