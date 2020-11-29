With only 10 players on the roster, depth will be an issue for the Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team this season.
"Depth and experience will be areas of concern," said coach Cody Whipkey. "We have a good group of athletes. We just need to get on the court and get some experience and develop a sense of competitiveness.
The Falcons do return three starters from a year ago in senior Brooke Quadhamer, junior McKinley Ritner and sophomore Sarah Jensen.
Quadhamer averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game a year ago. Jensen average 8 points and 8 rebounds and Ritner 4 points and 6 rebounds.
Looking to contribute this season are sophomores Emma Donley and Claire Ortgiesen and freshmen Makayla Johnson, Addison Overheiser and Kayla Rupe.
