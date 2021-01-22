HARVARD — Whatever Paiton Nash sipped at halftime Friday night worked for her and the Deshler Dragons.
Nash and Co. caught fire from the floor and distanced themselves from the Harvard Cardinals to win 49-34.
Three points separated the teams at the intermission, but Deshler brought a newfound intensity and pounced on 16 second-half turnovers by the Cardinals.
"We just played with a lot more poise in the third quarter and second half," said Deshler coach Todd Voss. "We executed and just kind of settled down a little bit."
Nash, who started 0-for-7 from the field, converted 6-of-11 in the second half. She scored eight of her 14 second-half points in the third quarter consecutively and finished with a game-high 18.
"Paiton did a good job in the second half and our guards did a good job of finding her," Voss said. "I think that was the difference was we were able to get her the ball in a position to attack and do some things."
As a team, Deshler finished 11-for-25 from the floor after beginning the game 8-for-31 through 16 minutes.
Mallory Kleen and Taylor Seiber paced the Dragons early, combining for 14 of the team's first 23 points.
Kleen flushed three 3-pointers on the night for her nine points. Seiber buried most of her points on second chances; she had 12 rebounds to Harvard's entire team's 17.
"We gave ourselves a lot of opportunities on the glass," said Voss, whose team won the rebounding battle 43-17. "That's obviously a key stat and something we want to do well and we did tonight."
Deshler chased points through much of the first period after Rylie McAleese splashed a 3-pointer for Harvard 20 seconds into the game.
The Dragons earned a slight edge at half with two free throws by Nash and proceeded to cruise from there.
Harvard's deficit reached 22 points with five minutes left, but Ashley Nierman wasn't prepared to fold.
Nierman capped the night with seven of her 11 points in the final 73 seconds, closing the gap to a respectable 14.
Aimee Whetstine-Jones sparked Harvard off the bench and tied Nierman for the team-high in scoring with 11. Whetstine-Jones was perfect from the floor on three shots, including a 3-pointer, and four free throws.
DHS (5-9)........13 10 14 12 — 49
HAR (1-14).........13 7 3 11 — 34
Deshler (49)
Brenna Dubbert 3-12 0-0 6, Paiton Nash 6-18 6-8 18, Trinity Schardt 0-2 1-2 1, Lacey Schmidt 0-2 1-2 1, Taylor Seiber 5-8 0-2 10, Allie Vieselmeyer 1-5 0-0 2, Mallory Kleen 3-8 0-0 9, Makinna Peterson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-56 8-14 49.
Harvard (34)
Rylie McAlese 1-8 0-0 3, Ashley Nierman 5-11 0-0 11, Dayana Gonzalez 2-2 1-2 5, Alyssa Julich 0-5 0-0 0, Katrina Villalbaso 0-1 0-0 0, Kylee Strobl 1-3 2-2 4, Aimee Whetstine-Jones 3-3 4-4 11. Totals: 12-33 7-9 34.
Three-point goals — D 3-19 (Dubbert 0-5, Nash 0-6, Kleen 3-8); H (McAleese 1-4, Nierman 1-5, Julich 0-2, Strobl 0-1, Whetstine-Jones 1-1). Rebounds — D 43 (Seiber 12); H 17 (Whetstine-Jones 7). Turnovers — D 23; H 26.
