DESHLER — Deshler finished the volleyball season over .500 last year for the first time since 2013. The team went 15-14.
Audrey Parks enters her fifth season coaching for the Dragons and brings back five starters from the 2019 campaign.
A group of three seniors headline Deshler’s returners. They are Jenna Lemke, Leah Dlouhy and Trinity Schardt. Juniors Brenna Dubbert and Paiton Nash are the other two starters back. Alexis Holtzen is also expected to contribute at the varsity level.
The Dragons’ 2019 season ended with a subdistrict semifinal loss to Diller-Odell, but Deshler ended the year as winners of three of its final five matches.
Dlouhy and Lemke head the Dragon attack, posting 152 and 134 kills, respectively, in 2019. Lemke led the team in aces (30) and was second in digs (367).
Dubbert dished out 462 assists, had 209 digs, and among listed returners, led the team with 21 blocks. Trinity Schardt dug up 459 attacks. Paiton Nash totaled 99 kills and Holtzen two.
The Dragons open the season Sept. 1 in a quadrangular with Giltner and Red Cloud, hosted by Meridian.
2020 schedule
September
1, Meridian quadrangular 3 p.m.; 3, at Freeman tournament TBD; 5, at Freeman tournament TBD; 8, McCool Junction 7:30 p.m.; 10, Lawrence-Nelson 7:30 p.m.; 17, at Franklin triangular 5 p.m.; 22, at Red Cloud 6 p.m.; 26, at Hampton tournament TBD; 29, at Heartland Lutheran 7 p.m.
October
1, at Shelton 6 p.m.; 6, Sandy Creek 7 p.m.; 8, at Meridian 5:30 p.m.; 13, Franklin 5 p.m.; 15, at Harvard triangular 5 p.m.; 17, at Twin Valley Conference tournament at Blue Hill 9 a.m.; 19, Twin Valley Conference tournament at Blue Hill TBD; 22, at Silver Lake 5 p.m.; 23, at Wilcox-Hildreth 5:30 p.m.; 26, at subdistricts
