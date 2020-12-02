Last year, the girls basketball team at Deshler had 10 players on the roster.
Eight of those players return this year to a roster that has grown to 14 players for first-year head coach Todd Voss.
Deshler will be looking to improve on last season’s 4-19 outing. The Dragons generated 32 points per game while yielding 42.
“I’m really looking forward to coaching this team," Voss said. "Certainly, we have a lot of room to grow on both ends of the court, but I believe we have a good group of kids who want to learn and be more competitive.”
Voss said the team's goals for the season will be to focus on improvement and team play.
“Our schedule is very challenging," Voss said. "Like most teams, our goal is simply to play to our full potential and to get there will take a team attitude and a great effort,” Voss said.
All eight returners saw and benefited from varsity game action during last year’s campaign, which was hampered by a short roster that was further depleted by injuries.
“I really look forward to getting on the court with this group to learn more about their strengths and to see what each person can bring to the team,” Voss said. “It’s exciting for all of us. Everyone is coming in with a blank slate. We all have a lot to learn.”
Voss see the larger roster size as a positive for the program.
“With fourteen players we will have a more competitive practice situation, which is better for everyone, and a full junior varsity schedule, which is so important for appropriate player development," Voss said. "Last year’s team didn’t have those benefits. I’m glad we will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.