Jumbo Apple Walnut Muffins
Muffins:
1 3/4 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 1/14 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
2 cups apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Topping:
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons butter, cubed
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat top cups of a jumbo muffin pan with cooking spray or line with paper liners.
In a bowl, combine 1 3/4 cups flour, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.
In another bowl, cream together butter, sugar, vanilla and salt with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Stir in flour mixture alternately with milk, stirring just until blended. Fold in apples and walnuts. Fill muffin cups three-quarters full.
Topping: Stir together sugar, flour and cinnamon in a bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until pieces are pea size. Add walnuts, then generously sprinkle over batter.
Bake about 30 minutes or until tops are yellow-brown and a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. (If tops are browning too quickly, co ver with foil.) Remove muffins from pans and let cool on a wire rack.
Loren Tiangco
Des Moines, Iowa
Apple Pie Bites
1 tube crescent rolls
1 apple slice for each crescent
1 tablespoon melted butter
Cinnamon-sugar mix
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Roll out crescents into individual pieces. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar.
Beginning at small end, roll an apple slice in dough. Top with another sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar mix. Place seam side down on a greased cookie sheet.
Bake 12-15 minutes.
Good served with a dollop of ice cream.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Peach Biscuit Rolls
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, softened
3 teaspoons cinnamon
Dough:
2 cups flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup milk
1 can (15 ounces) sliced peaches, undrained
1 cup powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, mix brown sugar, 1/4 cup butter and cinnamon until crumbly. Reserve half for topping.
Sprinkle remaining crumb mixture onto bottom of a greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet.
For dough, in a large bowl mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. Add milk; stir to make a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Roll dough into a 18-by-12-inch rectangle. Sprinkle reserved topping to within 1/2 inch of edge.
Drain peaches, reserving 2 tablespoons juice for glaze. Chop peaches; place over topping. Roll up jelly roll style. Pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 slices. Place in skillet, cut side down.
Bake 25-30 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes.
Glaze: Combine powdered sugar and 1-2 tablespoons reserved juice to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over warm rolls.
Iola Stephens
Corvallis, Oregon
Peach Kuchen
1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened
1 yellow cake mix
1/2 cup coconut
1 can (27 ounces) peaches, drained
1/2 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup sour cream
2 egg yolks or 1 egg
Cut butter into dry cake mix until crumbly. Mix in coconut and place in a 9-by-13 baking dish. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees.
Arrange peaches on baked crust.
Mix sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over peaches.
Mix sour cream and eggs; spoon over peaches.
Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees (do not overbake).
Canned apples can be substituted for the peaches.
Anita Ellers
Lincoln
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
Makes about 18 muffins.
1 3/4 cups flour
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon vanilla
Cream Cheese Swirl:
8 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg yolk
2 teaspoons vanilla
Preheat over to 375 degrees and put paper baking cups into muffin pan.
Whisk together the flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, sugar and brown sugar. Beat in eggs, oil and vanilla. Slowly whisk in the flour mixture until there are no lumps. Fill the muffin tins 3/4 full.
Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sugar, egg yolk and vanilla and beat until well combined. Top each muffin with 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture and use a toothpick to swirl it into the batter. Bake 18-20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the muffin.
Store any leftovers in the fridge.
Judy Barnes
Clay Center
Fudge
1 1/2 cups sugar
2/3 cup evaporated milk
2 tablespoon margarine
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla
Lightly grease 8-inch square pan; set aside.
Combine sugar, evaporated milk and margarine in medium saucepan. Bring to full rolling boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil, stirring constantly, for 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in marshmallows, chocolate chips and vanilla. Stir vigorously for 1 minute or until marshmallows are melted.
Pour into square pan and refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm.
Serves 12.
Lisa Shafer
Hardy
Praline Apple Bread
1 cup granulated sugar
8 ounces dairy sour cream
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups chopped, peeled tart apples
1 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
Grease a 9-by-5-by-3 loaf pan.
In a large mixing bowl beat together granulated sugar, sour cream, eggs and vanilla on low speed of electric mixer until combined, then beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.
Stir together flour, baking powder, soda and salt; add to sour cream mixture, beating on low speed until combined. Stir in apple and 1/2 cup of the pecans. Turn into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle with remaining chopped pecans; press lightly into batter.
Bake in a 350-degree oven for 55-60 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. (If necessary, cover loosely with foil the last 10 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning.) Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan combine butter or margarine and brown sugar; cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat and boil gently for 1 minute. Remove bread from pan. Drizzle top with brown sugar mixture; cool.
Makes 1 loaf.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Baked Apple Slices
3-4 large tart apples, peeled and sliced
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup apple cider or juice
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 ground ginger
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup walnuts or raisins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place apples in a greased 1-quart baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine sugar, cider, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger; pour over apples. Dot with butter. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake, uncovered, until apples are tender, 45-60 minutes.
Serve warm with ice cream.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Quick and Easy Caramel Cake
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups cake flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup half-and-half
2 jars (12 ounces each) caramel topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-by-13 pan.
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Add vanilla.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add to butter mixture alternately with half-and-half. Beat until thoroughly combined. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven and poke holes halfway through warm cake. Pour 1 jar caramel topping over cake. Let cake sit at room temperature 2 hours to absorb caramel.
Frosting:
2 packages (8 ounces each) softened cream cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups confectioners sugar
Frost cake. Pour remaining caramel topping over freosted cake in zig-zag pattern. Drag knife through frosting to create desired design. Cover and refrigerate.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Crunchy Coconut Cookies
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter at room temperature
1/3 cup sugar
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture. Beat until combined. Stir in coconut.
Place rounded teaspoons of dough about 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Let cool on rack.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Spicy Oatmeal Cookie Mix
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup old-fashion oats
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
Additional ingredients:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 large egg at room temperature
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a small bowl, combine first 5 ingredients.
In a 1-quart glass jar, layer flour mixture, brown sugar, sugar, oats, chips and coconut, packing well between layers. Cover and store in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.
Yield: 1 batch (4 cups).
To prepare cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, beat butter, egg and vanilla. Add cookie mix and mix well. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 9-11 minutes. Cool 2 minutes before removing to wire racks.
Preparation: 15 minutes. Bake time: 10 minutes per batch.
Makes about 3 1/2 dozen cookies.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Grandma’s Cranberry Stuff
1 medium navel orange
1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
1 cup sugar
1 cup walnuts
Cut unpeeled orange into wedges, removing any seeds, and place in a food processer. Add cranberries and sugar; pulse until chopped. Add walnuts; pulse just until combined.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Beer Bread
3 cups sifted flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
¼ cup sugar
1 can (12 ounces) beer
¼ cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix dry ingredients and beer. Pour into a greased loaf pan. Pour melted butter over top. Bake 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from pan and cool at least 15 minutes before slicing.
Lael Churchill
Holstein
Lu’s Best Sweet Potato Pie
Bake: 35 minutes + cooling
Makes 8 servings
Crust:
1 large egg yolk
1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water, divided
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold shortening, cubed
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
Filling:
2 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes
2/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sour cream
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon bourbon
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
Optional toppings; Whipped cream and sugared cranberries
In a bowl, mix egg yolk with 1/4 cup ice water; set aside.
Place flour, sugar and salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add shortening and butter; pulse until shortening and butter are the size of peas. While pulsing, add egg yolk mixture. Add just enough of the remaining ice water to form moist crumbs.
Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap in wax paper, refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Scrub sweet potatoes; place in a 9-by-13 baking pan with 1 1/2 cups water. Bake until tender, 45-50 minutes.
Meanwhile, on a lightly floured surface, roll 1 disk of dough to an 1/8-inch thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Roll remaining disk to 1/8-inch thickness; cut into desired shapes with floured 1-inch cookie cutters. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate crust and cutouts at least 30 minutes.
Peel potatoes when they are cool enough to handle; place in a food processor. Pulse to coarsely mash. Add brown sugar and the next 8 ingredients; blend until smooth. Pour filling into chilled crust. Bake on lowest oven rack 15 minutes.
Reduce oven setting to 350 degrees; bake until center is just set, 20-25 minutes. Bake cutouts on an upper oven rack until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack; decorate pie with cutouts and toppings as desired.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler
1 stick (1/2 cup) melted butter
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 cup milk
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 quarts whole, fresh strawberries, washed and stems removed
6 ounces cream cheese, cut in small pieces
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pour melted butter into a 9-by-13 baking dish.
In a small bowl, mix together the egg, milk, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Pour directly over the butter in the baking dish, but do not stir.
Arrange whole strawberries in a single layer over butter. Sprinkle cream cheese pieces over and among strawberries.
Bake 45 minutes or until top is brown and edges are bubbling.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Dump Bars
2 cups sugar
1 ¾ cups flour
1 cup cooking oil
5 eggs
½ cup cocoa
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped nuts (optional)
Dump all ingredients into bowl and mix well. Pour into greased 9-by-13 pan. Sprinkle with ¾ cup chocolate chips. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie
1 large lemon
4 large eggs
1/2 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 9-inch pie crust
Optional topping:
1 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash lemon and cut into pieces, unpeeled with seeds removed. Place in food processor or blender with eggs, butter, vanilla and sugar. Start slow, increasing speed until mixture is smooth. Pour into pie crust.
Bake 40 minutes or until set.
Let chill in refrigerator.
For topping, whip cream and sugar together. Serve in dollops on pie slices.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Mandarin Orange and Cranberry Muffin Bread
2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 egg, beaten
1 1/4 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup fresh whole cranberries
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
Whisk together the flour and sugar. Add in the melted butter, egg, milk and vanilla extract. Stir well to combine, then fold in the cranberries and mandarin oranges.
Grease a 9-by-5 loaf pan very well and pour the mixture into the pan and spread around to even out. Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the pan to a cooling rack.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Mud Pie
1 cup flour
1/4 cup powdered sugar
4 ounces butter, room temperature
2/3 cup pecans, chopped
6 ounces instant vanilla pudding
6 ounces instant chocolate pudding
Milk according to directions on pudding boxes
1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Crust: Stir flour, powdered sugar, butter and pecans in a bowl. Spread mixture across bottom of 9-by-13 baking dish. Bake until browned, about 10 minutes.
Following directions for pudding mixes, mix each in a separate bowl. Do not over mix.
Spread one bowl of pudding across cooled crust, then spread remaining bowl of pudding over the first pudding.
Spread whipped topping across top of second layer of pudding. Chill until time to serve.
May sprinkle finely chopped pecans over top.
Connie Quinlin
Canton, Ohio
Apple Cinnamon Rolls
2 cans cinnamon rolls, quartered
1 can apple pie filling
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into a 9-by-13 sprayed baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or what the cinnamon roll baking directions are. Use the cinnamon roll icing for the topping.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Mom’s Christmas Salad
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple with juice
1 carton (16 ounces) cottage cheese
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping
1 package (3 ounces) Jell-O (either red or green)
1 package (10 ounces) mini colored marshmallows
Chopped pecans (optional)
Mix together pineapple, cottage cheese and whipped topping. Add dry Jell-O and mix well. Fold in marshmallows.
Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Chopped pecans may be sprinkled on top before serving.
Sharlene Feely
Blue Hill
Peanut Butter Cups
2 sticks margarine, melted
1 ¾ cups graham crackers
1 cup peanut butter
2 ½ cups powdered sugar
2 cups chocolate chips
Mix first 4 ingredients together and press into 9-by-13 pan. Melt chocolate chips and spread over mixture.
Cut into bars before chocolate gets too hard.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Pineapple Upside Down Bundt Cake
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 (20 oz) can pineapple slices, juice reserved
1 jar maraschino cherries
1 box (16 1/2 oz) yellow cake mix
1 (3.4 oz) box vanilla pudding mix
3 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup milk, plus more as needed
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a bundt pan with nonstick spray.
Evenly pour the melted butter into the bottom of the bundt pan and top with the brown sugar.
Cut the pineapple rings in half and, alternating with the cherries, place into the butter-brown sugar mixture in the bottom of the pan.
In a large bowl, combine the cake and pudding mixes together. Add the reserved pineapple juice and milk. Add the eggs and vegetable oil, and mix until fully blended. Pour the batter evenly over the pineapple and cherries. Bake for 30 minutes, following the cake mix instructions for a bundt pan, until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Blueberry Lemon Muffins
½ cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
3 tablespoons oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 egg whites
¾ cup sugar
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup frozen blueberries
Streusel Topping:
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoons margarine or butter
¼ cup finely chopped pecans (optional)
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray bottoms only of 12 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
In small bowl, combine yogurt, oil, lemon juice and egg whites; blend well.
In medium bowl, combine 1 ½ cups flour, ¾ cup sugar, baking powder, lemon peel and salt; mix well. Stir in frozen blueberries.
Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Spoon batter evenly into sprayed muffin cups.
In small bowl, combine all topping ingredients with fork until crumbly; sprinkle evenly over batter in cups before baking.
Bake for 18-20 minutes or until muffins are golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Immediately remove from pan.
Darlene Petersen
Superior
Salt-Free Praline Cookies
(My brother was on a low-salt diet so I made these for him. They are so good you don’t miss the salt!!)
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup chopped toasted pecans
Cream the butter with brown sugar. Add egg and vanilla and beat. Add flour and mix well. Stir in the nuts. Drop by teaspoonful on lightly oiled cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
Judy Barnes
Clay Center
Strawberry Cake Mix Cookies
1 box (15.25 ounces) strawberry cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup melted butter
1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips or chocolate candies (M&M’s)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray well.
Combine the cake mix and the eggs in a medium size mixing bowl. Add in the melted butter and mix well. Add in the white chips/candies and stir to combine. Drop 1 1/2 tablespoons cookie dough on cookie sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes.
Once cookies are done, remove them from oven and let them rest for another 3-5 minutes on the hot cookie sheet. Transfer to baking rack to cool completely.
(I have also used a red velvet cake mix and white chocolate chips; that is really good. Any flavor cake mix would be good.)
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Lemon Pull-apart Coffee Cake
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 cup golden raisins
2 tablespoons butter (melted)
2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
Glaze:
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
In a large bowl combine the sugar, chopped walnuts, raisins, butter and lemon peel.
Separate biscuits and cut each into quarters: toss with sugar mixture. Place in a greased 9-inch round baking pan.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown Immediately invert onto a wire rack. Combine glaze ingredients until smooth; drizzle over warm coffee cake.
Yield: 10 servings
Prep time: 30 minutes
Jan Johnson
Hastings
June’s Fruit Pie Bread
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup oil
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 can (21 ounces) apple pie filling
1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Grease well two 8-by-4 bread pans and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium size bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla.
Add dry ingredients until just blended. Before adding the can of pie filling, chop the larger apple slices into bite-size pieces, then fold into batter.
Add chopped nuts, if desired, and stir until just incorporated. The batter will be stiff.
Fill greased bread pans evenly, and bake for one hour at 350 degrees.
Laura G. Deininger
Hastings
Tomato Soup Cake
2 cups flour
1 ½ cups sugar
4 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground cloves
1 can ( 10 ¾ ounces) condensed tomato soup
½ cup vegetable shortening
2 eggs
¼ cup water
1 cup raisins or chopped nuts
Mix dry ingredients into large bowl. Add soup, shortening, eggs and water. Beat for 2 minutes, scraping sides and bottom of bowl frequently. Add raisins or nuts.
Pour into either two round layer pans or one 9-by-13 pan that has been generously greased and floured. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Let stand in pan for 9-10 minutes. Remove and cook on rack.
Frost with your favorite icing.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Cherries in the Snow
1/2 cup butter (1 stick) softened to room temperature
1 cup flour
1 cup pecans, chopped
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened to room temperature
4 cups confectioner’s (powdered) sugar
1 container (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
2 cans (21 ounces each) cherry pie filling
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the butter, flour and chopped pecans. Press into the bottom of a 9-by-13 baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Cool.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, confectioner’s sugar, whipped topping and vanilla until smooth. Spread over the cooled crust. Spread the cherry pie filling evenly over the top. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Julie Zimmerman
Blue Hill
Zesty Jalapeño Cornbread
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 cup melted butter
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1 cup flour
2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup jalapeño jelly
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Whisk eggs, milk and butter; add cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.
Fold in jelly and cheese and blend well.
Pour into a greased 8-inch square baking pan.
Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until top is golden brown and sides pull away slightly. Do not overbake.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Malt Shoppe Pie
1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
8 ounces frozen whipped topping
1 cup Whoppers, crushed
1 graham cracker or chocolate crust
Mix ice cream and whipped topping together. Add the crushed candy and pour into crust.
Freeze at least 4 hours.
Top with whipped topping and whole Whoppers before serving.
Sharon Ehrgood
Hastings
Pumpkin Dessert
Butter Crunch Crust:
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1/2 cup nuts
Filling:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
2 eggs, beaten
3/4 cup sugar
Mix crust ingredients together and spread in a 9-by-13 pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 7-10 minutes.
Beat cream cheese until creamy. Add eggs and sugar. Beat well and pour over crust. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool.
1 package butterscotch pudding (not instant)
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 envelope plain gelatin
3 eggs, slightly beaten
1 cup evaporated milk
Small can pumpkin
1 teaspoon burnt sugar
Scant teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine. Cook until thick, stirring constantly.
Cool and pour over crust.
Frost with whipped topping and top with nuts.
Becky Yager
Hastings
Dinosaur Food
1 cup crushed bones (sugar)
¼ cup fat (butter)
1/8 cup dirt (cocoa)
¼ cup swamp water (milk)
1 cup grass (uncooked oatmeal)
½ cup squashed bugs (peanut butter)
Heat crushed bones (sugar), fat (butter), dirt (cocoa) and swamp water (milk). Bring to a boil for 1 minute. Stir in grass (uncooked oatmeal) and squashed bugs (peanut butter). Drop by teaspoonful onto waxed paper.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Mayonnaise Cake
2 cups flour
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 ½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon soda
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup mayonnaise
Mix flour, cocoa, sugar and baking soda. Add milk, vanilla and mayonnaise. Mix well.
Pour into greased and floured bundt pan.
Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Mudslide Cheesecake
1 cup chocolate wafer crumbs
3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Filling:
1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
4 tablespoons flour
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 tablespoons coffee liqueur
3/4 cup Irish cream liqueur
Ganache:
1/2 cup (3 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Wrap a double thickness of heavy-duty foil around outside of a greased 9-inch springform pan.
Mix cookie crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Press into bottom of pan.
Filling: Microwave 1 cup chocolate chips on high until melted. Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add flour; mix well. Add eggs and vanilla; beat on low speed just until blended. Measure out 2 cups batter and stir in coffee liqueur; add melted chocolate chips. Stir until blended. Pour over crust.
Add Irish cream to remaining batter; spoon over chocolate layer.
Place springform pan in a larger baking pan; add hot water 1 inch deep to larger pan. Bake until center is just set and top of cake appears dull, 60-75 minutes.
Remove springform pan from water bath. Cool cake on a wire rack 10 minutes. Loosen sides from pan with a knife. Remove foil. Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering cake when completely cooled.
For ganache: Microwave 1/2 cup chocolate chips and whipping cream on high until chips melt; cool slightly. Remove rim from pan; spread ganache on top.
Joan Sharvhan
Madison, Wisconsin
Black Forest Cherry Upside Down Cake
1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 package devil’s food cake mix
Whipped cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spoon pie filing into a greased 12-inch cast-iron skillet.
In a bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, flour and vanilla until blended. Gently beat in eggs. Pour over pie filling.
Prepare cake mix according to package directions; spoon over cream cheese layer.
Bake 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes then invert onto a serving plate.
Spoon cherries from pan over cake if needed. Top with whipped cream.
Iola Stephens
Corvallis, Oregon
Apple Zucchini Bread
4 cups flour
3 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
3/4 cup oil
1 1/2 cups applesauce
1 cup sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups shredded zucchini
1 cup grated apples
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 3 8-by-4 pans with cooking spray.
In a bowl, combine flour, soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
In another bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Add oil, sauce, sugars and vanilla; beat until blended. Stir in dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in zucchini, apples and nuts. Pour into pans.
Bake 55-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire rack.
Esther Minett
Paradox, Colorado
Rhubarb Delight
4 cups rhubarb
1 cup sugar
Topping:
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg
1/2 cup shortening
Pinch salt
Cut rhubarb in small pieces and put in 9-by-13 baking dish. Pour sugar over rhubarb and mix.
Topping: Mix together sugar, flour, baking powder, egg, shortening and salt. Crumble over rhubarb.
(Can double topping ingredients for thicker topping)
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Other fruits may be used in place of rhubarb.
Jan Johnson
Hastings
Carrot Cake Cookies
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups carrots, peeled and finely shredded
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 ¼ teaspoons cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup pecans
Cream Cheese Frosting (your recipe of choice)
Cream together the butter, sugar and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla and stir.
Combine the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt) and add to the cream mixture. Fold in the carrots. Drop by teaspoon full onto parchment paper-covered cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes and cool. Frost with your favorite cream cheese frosting and sprinkle with pecans.
Judy Barnes
Clay Center
Lu’s Spicy Zucchini Bread
This makes a moist, dark and sweet zucchini bread.
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1 ¾ cups sugar
3 eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups lightly packed coarsely grated zucchini
1 cup raisins (optional)
¾ cup nuts (optional)
Note: I prefer using raisins and nuts.
Sift baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and nutmeg together.
Beat the eggs with the sugar, oil and vanilla. Gradually beat in the dry ingredients. Stir in zucchini, adding raisins and nuts.
Divide between 2 greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pans and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.
Makes 2 loaves.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Lu’s Potato Chip Cookies
Very good. You eat one and you will want some more.
1 cup margarine or butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 1/2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon soda
2 cups crushed potato chips
1/2 cup nuts (optional)
Cream sugars and margarine well. Add beaten eggs. Add flour and soda, then add all other ingredients.
Drop by spoonful on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Squash Pudding
4-5 medium white squash
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 whole egg and 3 yolks
1 1/4 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
Meringue:
3 egg whites
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
6 tablespoons sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Peel squash and cut up as for potato salad. Boil until tender. Drain, then mash.
Add sugar and mix well. Add egg, flour, baking powder and vanilla in that order. Pour in pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake about 20 minutes or until set in middle.
Meringue:
Add cream of tartar and vanilla to egg whites and beat until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar until stiff peaks form. Layer on top of pudding and bake until lightly browned.
Serves 12.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Pistachio Bread
1 white box cake mix
1 box (3.4 ounces) instant pistachio pudding
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup oil
4 eggs, beaten
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup chopped nuts
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix cake mix, pudding mix and sugar together. Add water, oil and eggs to mixture. Add sour cream and chopped nuts.
Pour half of mixture into two greased and floured loaf pans.
Mix 2 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the batter, then pour the other half of batter on top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
Makes 2 loaves.
Sharlene Feely
Blue Hill
Sweet Potato Scones
3 cups flour
5 tablespoons maple sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, diced
2 large eggs, separated
3/4 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup half-and-half
1 cup mashed, roasted sweet potato (from 1 8-ounce potato) at room temperature
1 teaspoon orange zest
1/2 cup Molasses-Orange Butter (recipe below)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; lightly coat with cooking spray.
Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add butter and, using your fingertips, blend quickly and lightly into flour. (Don’t let it melt on your fingers!) Add egg yolks and stir in cranberries.
Whisk together half-and-half, sweet potato and orange zest in a separate bowl until well combined.
Gradually add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir gently just until dough holds together without crumbling. Add additional milk or flour, if needed. Transfer dough to center of prepared baking sheet and using oiled hands, shape dough into a 8-inch round. Slice round into 8 large wedges, pulling them apart slightly as you cut.
Lightly beat egg whites until barely foamy. Brush tops of scones with egg whites.
Bake scones until lightly browned, 22-24 minutes. Cool at least 20 minutes before serving.
Serve with Molasses-Orange Butter (recipe below).
Molasses-Orange Butter:
1/2 cup butter at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon molasses
1/2 teaspoon orange zest
2 teaspoons orange juice
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
Whisk together butter, molasses, orange zest, orange juice and sea salt in a bowl until well blended. Taste and add more salt, if desired.
Lori Tiangco
Des Moines, Iowa
Sweet Potato Cream Cheese Bars
1 package white cake mix
1 cup chopped pecans, roasted
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
3 large eggs, divided
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, divided
3 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed (about 3 medium)
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine cake mix and pecans; cut in butter until crumbly. Press mixture onto bottom of a greased 9-by-13 baking pan.
Beat cream cheese, sugar, 1 egg and 2 tablespoons milk until smooth; set aside.
Stir together mashed potatoes, remaining eggs, milk and pie spice; pour over pecan mixture. Dollop cream cheese mixture over potato mixture. Cut through cream cheese mixture with a knife to swirl into potato mixture.
Bake until set and slightly golden on top, about 45 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Chill before cutting into bars.
Frances Gross
Newport, Kentucky
Fudgy Chocolate-Oatmeal Bars
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, divided
2 cups packed brown sugar
2 eggs
4 teaspoons vanilla, divided
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 cups quick-cooking oats
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup sliced almonds, divided
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Set aside 2 tablespoons butter. Beat remaining butter in large bowl on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar; beat until combined. Beat in eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla.
Stir together flour and baking soda in another large bowl; stir in oats. Gradually stir flour mixture into beaten mixture. Set aside.
Combine reserved 2 tablespoons butter, milk and chocolate chips in a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat until chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in 3/4 cup almonds and remaining 2 teaspoons vanilla.
Press two-thirds of oat mixture into bottom of an ungreased 15-by-10 pan. Spread chocolate mixture over oat mixture. Using your fingers, dot remaining oat mixture over chocolate. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup almonds. Bake about 25 minutes or until top is lightly browned (chocolate mixture will still look moist). Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
Makes about 75 2-by-1-inch bars.
Teresa Wheeler
Hillsboro, Ohio
Chocolate Candy Squares
Makes 18 squares.
2 cups white sugar
¼ cup cocoa
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup evaporated milk
½ cup (1 stick) margarine or butter
¼ cup crunchy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups quick oats
Butter 9-inch square pan.
In medium saucepan over medium heat combine sugar, cocoa and salt. Stir in milk; add margarine. Heat to a rolling boil; boil 3 minutes, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter and vanilla until blended. Stir in oats. Pour into pan. Cut into squares.
Robert Hutchcraft
Superior
WHITE CHOCOLATE CRANBERRY COOKIES
These cookies boast are a yummy sweetness fit for any party. For an extra holiday kick, substitute a teaspoon of brandy for the vanilla.
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, uncooked
2 cups all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup (2 sticks0 unsalted butter (at room temperature)
1 cup packed light brown sugar
2 eggs (at room temperature)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package (12 ounces) white chocolate chips
1 cup dried, sweetened cranberries
In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.
In a separate bowl, blend the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the eggs and continue to beat until fluffy. Blend in vanilla.
Using a wooden spoon, stir the dry mixture into the butter mixture one half at a time. Mix in the white chocolate chips and cranberries. Refrigerate dough for 1-2 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with greased aluminum foil. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place them on foil 2 ½-3 inches apart, using your fingers to flatten them to 1/3 inch thick.
Bake for 10-12 minutes, turning the sheet about halfway through.
When they’re done, the cookies should be very lightly browned and still look moist.
Cool the cookies on the baking sheet for 3 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Robert Hutchcraft
Superior
Rice Krispie Cookies
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup soft butter
1 egg
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup Rice Krispies
1 cup quick oats, uncooked
½ cup coconut
If desired you may add butterscotch, peanut butter or chocolate morsels, and crushed pecans or walnuts.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix sugars, oil, egg and butter until evenly blended. Stir in baking soda, salt and flour, mixing well. Add vanilla, Rice Krispies, coconut and oats, mixing until dough is evenly blended. Drop by teaspoon on an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until edges are golden.
Yield 40 dozen.
May bake longer for a crispier texture if desired.
Robert Hutchcraft
Superior
Potato Chip Cookies
Very good. You can’t eat just one.
For variety, you may substitute butterscotch morsels with chocolate or peanut butter morsels.
1 cup margarine or butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 beaten eggs
2 ½ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups crushed potato chips
1 package butterscotch morserls
½ cup pecans or walnuts, if desired
Cream the sugars and margarine. Add eggs, then flour and soda; mix well. Add remaining ingredients last, blending until all are evenly blended.
Drop by teaspoonfuls on a lightly greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Robert Hutchcraft
Superior
Best of Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 ½ cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups old fashioned rolled oats
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Mix together flour, baking soda and cinnamon.
Beat together butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
At low speed, beat in flour mixture until blended. Fold in oats and chocolate chips. Cover with plastic wrap; chill for 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 baking sheets.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place cookies 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Flatten each cookie slightly. Bake cookies until lightly browned around edges 10-12 minutes.
Transfer baking sheet to wire racks to cool slightly. Transfer cookies to racks to cool completely.
Makes 4 dozen cookies.
Robert Hutchcraft
Superior
RHUBARB CAKE
1 ½ cups brown sugar
½ cup shortening
1 egg
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon baking soda
2 cups flour
1 ½ cups rhubarb, cut fine
Topping:
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Mix cake ingredients together. Bake in 9-by-13 pan at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes.
Mix topping ingredients together and sprinkle on cake evenly. Cake should not cool before doing this step.
Put oven on broil, put cake in oven for up to 5 minutes, watching so it doesn’t burn. As soon as topping starts to brown, remove from oven.
Serve warm with favorite beverage.
Serves 20.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
COWBOY COOKIES
Makes 1 ½ dozen.
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup sugar
½ cup shortening
7 tablespoons soft butter
2 eggs
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
1 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 ½ cups oatmeal
1 cup coconut
¼ cup chopped walnuts
¼ cup pecans (optional)
In large bowl, cream sugar, shortening and butter. Mix eggs and soda and add to sugar mixture. Beat 1-2 minutes longer.
In a separate bowl, mix oatmeal, coconut and nuts. Add cream mixture to dry mixture and mix well.
Drop by spoonful on a greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
LU’S POTATO CHIP COOKIES
Very good. You cannot eat only one. You will come back for more.
1 cup butter or margarine
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 ½ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon soda
2 cups crushed potato chips
½ cup nuts (optional)
Cream the sugars and butter well. Add beaten eggs. Add flour and the soda, then add all other ingredients.
Drop by spoonful on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Pie Crust
2 cups all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup shortening or sweet cream butter
½ teaspoon distilled white vinegar
4 tablespoons ice water
Sift flour and salt into large bowl.
Cut shortening into flour mixture until pieces are size of small peas.
Combine vinegar and water in a separate small bowl. Sprinkle liquid mixture into flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until all flour is moistened and dough almost cleans side of bowl.
Gather dough into a ball cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes before using.
Bake at 450 degrees for 12-15 minutes or follow your pie recipe directions.
Robert Hutchcraft
Superior
Amish Sugar Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup butter
1 cup oil
2 eggs
4 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
Combine sugar, powdered sugar, butter and oil. Beat well. Add eggs; beat again. Add remaining ingredients; mix well.
Drop small balls on cookie sheet. Flatten lightly with fork. Bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.
Makes approximately 8 dozen.
Darlene Peterson
Superior
Pecan Caramel Clusters
1 package (14 ounces) individually wrapped caramels, unwrapped
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons water
2 cups chopped pecans
1 pound dark chocolate broken into small pieces
Place caramels, butter and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth, about 3 minutes; stir in pecans.
Drop caramel pecan mixture by spoonfuls onto parchment paper. Place in freezer for 15-20 minutes.
Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high, stirring every 15 seconds until melted and smooth, 1-2 minutes.
Dip each caramel cluster into chocolate using a fondue fork until coated. Place on parchment paper to dry. Chill until firm if necessary.
Darlene Petersen
Superior
Lemon Cheese Dessert
30 squares graham crackers
1/4 pound butter or margarine
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 package (3 ounces) lemon gelatin
1 cup boiling water
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 can (13 ounces) evaporated milk, chilled
Roll graham crackers into fine crumbs and blend with melted butter and powdered sugar until crumbly. Line 9-by-13 pan with mixture, reserving about 1/2 cup to sprinkle on top of finished dessert.
Cream the cream cheese and sugar thoroughly.
In a dish, mix lemon gelatin in the hot water until dissolved, then add lemon juice and vanilla.
Fold cheese mixture into gelatin mixture.
Whip milk until stiff and fold into mixture. Spread it over the crumbs in the pan and sprinkle the reserved crumbs over top. Refrigerate overnight.
Darlene Petersen
Superior
Heavenly Hash Candy
3 cups sugar
1 cup white syrup
1 1/2 cups cream
Pinch of salt
Pinch of cream of tartar
1 cup coconut and/or nuts
Cook sugar, syrup, cream and salt to soft ball.
As you take off stove, add pinch of cream of tartar.
Beat until creamy. Add coconut and/or nuts.
Pour into buttered dish. Cut into squares when it begins to firm up.
In memory of Norma Hill
Des Moines, Iowa
Pork & Bean Bread
1 cup raisins
1 cup boiling water
3 eggs
1 cup oil
2 cups sugar
1 can (16 ounces) pork & beans
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup nuts
Mix raisins with boiling water. Stir and set aside.
Beat eggs, oil, sugar and pork and beans until beans are broken. Add flour and rest of dry ingredients to bean mixture. Add nuts and vanilla.
Drain raisins and add, stirring into mix well. Pour batter into 2 or 3 well-greased loaf pans.
Bake in 325-degree oven for 50-60 minutes.
Sharon Van Lengen
Hastings
Snicker Pie
Chocolate cookie crust
1 small box chocolate pudding
Caramel topping
4 ounces cream cheese
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 tablespoons milk
4 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
Prepare crust and spread in pan.
Prepare pudding and spread over crust. Spread thin layer of caramel topping over pudding.
Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar, peanut butter and milk. Add whipped topping. Spread over caramel layer.
Top with more whipped topping and drizzle with caramel sauce and chocolate syrup.
Hazel Greiner
Brighton, Iowa
Three-Layer Peach Dessert
First layer:
1 cup soft margarine
4 tablespoons sugar
2 cups flour
1/2 cup pecans
Second layer:
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
2 cups powdered sugar
2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed
Third layer:
2 bags frozen peaches, thawed, or fresh when in season (I use some Fruit Fresh to keep peaches from turning dark)
1 bag peach glaze
Combine margarine, sugar, flour and pecans. Spread in a 9-by-13 pan. Bake 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool well.
Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipped topping until creamy. Spread on top of first layer.
Combine peaches with peach glaze. Pour on top of cream cheese layer.
Top with whipped topping.
Roberta Hicks
Scappoose, Oregon
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
3 cups sliced fresh rhubarb
3 cups sliced fresh strawberries
½ to ¾ cup sugar
1 ½ tablespoons instant tapioca
1/3 cup fresh orange juice
1 ½ tablespoons orange marmalade
¼ teaspoon grated orange peel
Pastry for a 9-inch, double-crust pie
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Let stand for 15 minutes to soften tapioca.
Place bottom pastry in a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate. Add filling. Top with a lattice crust.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees. Bake 30 minutes more or until filling is bubbly and rhubarb is tender.
Serves 6-8.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
Merry Christmas Pie
This is a “holiday” pie.
1 can sweetened condensed milk
½ cup lemon juice
1/3 cup coconut
½ cup pecans, chopped
½ cup pineapple
½ tablespoons white vanilla extract
1 container (12-13 ounces) frozen whipped topping
2 baked pie shells or graham cracker crusts
Red and green cherries, for garnish
Combine milk, lemon juice, coconut, pecans, pineapple and vanilla extract. Stir in whipped topping and pour into pie shells.
Chill at least 1 hour before serving. Garnish with red and green cherries and green mint leaves.
Note: For Fourth of July, garnish with blueberries and cherries. For St. Patrick’s Day, use green cherries.
Serves 6.
Lu Hutchcraft
Superior
