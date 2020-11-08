Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.