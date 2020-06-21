Disc golfers took to the courses at Libs Park and Lake Hastings on Saturday to compete in the annual Pepsi Classic Disc Golf Tournament.
This year’s tournament was the first time Libs Park was part of the event. The park’s nine-hole disc golf course was completed a little over a year ago.
“It’s nice to get people inside of our community and outside of our community to experience other parks that we have, because we have great parks,” said Ryan Martin, who is recreation superintendent for the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department.
The tournament included cash prizes for top finishers as well as hole prizes in both the morning and afternoon for being closest to the hole off the drive. There was also an ace fund.
After 18 holes at Libs Park, the golfers played the full 18-hole course at Lake Hastings. Participants were sorted for the second 18, based on their scores at the Libs Park course.
Drew Anderson of Lincoln and Josh Tvrdy of Omaha were among visitors to Hastings who participated in the tournament Saturday.
Anderson was a top finisher in the intermediate division.
“It’s a beautiful course, the weather’s nice,” he said, while golfing in Libs Park. “All around, it’s a great little tournament.”
He’d never played the Libs Park course before, but knows Trevor Wilkerson of Hastings — who helped design it — very well.
“It’s the first year I’ve been able to come out and enjoy it,” Anderson said.
While it only includes nine holes, the Libs Park course contains two different tee boxes for each hole.
“They’re different view points and a little different distances too with each tee box,” Martin said. “That’s kind of unique. It’s not just a straight up 18 holes. It’s nine holes and they play it twice.”
Like Anderson, Tvrdy also was impressed with the course.
“It’s really nice out here in this park,” he said. “It’s a challenging course with multiple tee pads. You can’t really ask for anything better than that.”
Martin was pleased with the outcome this year.
“We have 32 players here, which is a really good number for us,” he said. “I know Kearney has a rescheduled tournament going on today, too. So I was a little nervous about if we’d have a good turnout or not, but we also have had a great turnout.”
For the first time, there was a women’s division with three female golfers competing.
“That’s exciting,” Martin said. “We want to encourage more women to come out and play, so we have a straight-up women’s division. That’s neat.”
Top results
1st 2nd Final
Open division
1. Vail Erickson 51 48 99
2. Trevor Wilkerson 49 52 101
3. Anthony Sump 50 52 102
Masters division
1. Johnny Cakes 53 56 109
2. Brad Gross 56 60 116
3. Chris Bank 60 59 119
Women’s division
1. Kathy Francis 73 69 142
2. Melissa McLeod 74 70 144
3. Halie Holton 75 74 149
Intermediate division
1. Drew Anderson 59 54 113
2. Chris Holton 52 61 113
3. Nate Gotschall 58 55 113
Novice division
1. Alex Dawdy 57 53 110
2. Michael Wallell 68 65 133
3. James Colwell 73 69 142
