Four of the biggest U.S. publishers have sued a digital library for copyright infringement. They say the Internet Archive has illegally offered more than a million scanned works to the public, including such favorites as Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon,” Malcolm Gladwell’s “Blink” and Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road."
The group scans books and uploads the scans to its site, available free to check out and with no licensing contracts with the copyright holders.
In March, the Internet Archive said it had created a “National Emergency Library" in response to the coronavirus outbreak that closed most U.S. schools and libraries. It said access to in-copyright works would be temporary. The library is set to last at least through June. (The archive also provides free access to more than 1 million older, public domain books.)
The plaintiffs — Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins and Wiley — seek a permanent injunction and undetermined monetary damages. Court papers refer to page views on the site, more than 50,000 in New York state alone, but not to how many books were borrowed.
