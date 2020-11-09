Drug sentencing
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Oct. 27 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with a suspended 90 days in jail for possessing amphetamine on Jan. 25.
Devryne L. Isom pleaded guilty July 23. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing marijuana.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Isom.
Possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
DUR sentencing
A 41-year-old Kenesaw man was sentenced Oct. 27 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with a suspended 90 days in jail and a 15-year driver’s license revocation for driving while under revocation from a DUI or refusal conviction on Feb. 6.
Timothy Fletcher pleaded no contest July 23.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Fletcher.
DUR while revoked from a DUI or refusal conviction is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Meth sentencing
A 54-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced Oct. 27 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with a suspended 90 days in jail for possessing methampetamine on Feb. 3.
Lauri Janousek, whose last known address was 913 W. J St. No. 11, pleaded guilty July 23. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Janousek.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
