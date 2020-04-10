Walking from classroom to classroom with a few other Hastings Public Schools officials in the freshly renovated Longfellow Elementary, Superintendent Jeff Schneider was blown away by how bright the building is now.
Older windows were replaced with newer, larger ones filling classrooms with sunlight.
“This building has always been well kept up,” Schneider said. “Just because of its age it kind of had that older, dingier feeling. Now, it’s just the opposite. It’s an exciting place for a young person to come.”
At the request of the Hastings Tribune, Schneider toured the recently completed building with Principal Irina Erickson; Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations; and Jim Boeve, president of the Hastings Board of Education.
Erickson agreed that the natural light and openness of the building are a highlight.
“That light helps kids to be happy,” she said. “It helps with learning. It helps with the mood. I think it’s wonderful.”
Longfellow students have attended class at Morton Elementary the last two years during the renovation. It’s where they went to school when the academic year was canceled in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Farris Construction, which also completed the earlier Watson Elementary renovation, was the Longfellow project contractor.
“These guys, they live in the community. Most of the people who work for Jim Farris, they live here,” Kelly said. “They have relatives — grandkids, their own kids go to our schools. I just think the workmanship and craftsmanship they’ve done on these buildings has been remarkable in my opinion.”
All three of the kindergarten classrooms are at least 1,000 square feet.
One highlight of the Longfellow renovation is the new gymnasium, mostly paid for with federal dollars that, with a kitchen and restroom, can serve as a community shelter in the event of an emergency.
“If we needed a place for people to come and stay for a week because we had a disaster in town, this place would be the place to do it,” Schneider said.
The Hastings Board of Education approved a grant agreement with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency for $1 million. That amount is the total cost of the new gymnasium, with NEMA covering $787,500 through grant dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Chip Volcek, former Adams County emergency manager, coordinated the grant.
Kelly said he appreciated the contributions of Volcek, and FEMA, to work with on the project.
“They were great to work with,” he said.
Mary Lanning Healthcare would have access to the shelter.
“We really hope it doesn’t come to that, but considering what we’re dealing with today, what our whole country is, this is why you want community partnerships,” Schneider said.
The gymnasium has 18-inch walls that can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour.
“This grant funding was gigantic,” Schneider said. “If we couldn’t do the gym, we couldn’t do the cafeteria.”
The cafeteria is another highlight of the renovation.
Much of the old cafeteria area is the new kitchen.
“I walk in and it’s like, ‘this is unbelievable,’ ” Erickson said.
Food used to be cooked at Hastings Middle School and transported to Longfellow.
“Anytime you do a project like this you learn as you go along, ‘Oh that’s really a neat deal,’ ” Boeve said. “The cafeteria jumps out at you right away.”
The whole building is a serious upgrade.
“I’m sure as we get into the classrooms, teachers are going to see a lot of features where it’s, ‘Oh, this is a neater deal than I thought it was going to be,’ ” he said.
The original 1929 plaster interior walls were retained. Only the walls that are part of the exterior of the building were replaced.
As the district progressed through the five elementary projects, small tweaks were made along the way, changing what wasn’t quite right in past school projects.
Instead of the boys’ and girls’ bathrooms being far apart in the hallway, each single bathroom was replaced with a set.
Hooks on the hallways were replaced with 429 lockers.
The building’s electrical system was replaced, as well as every pipe 6 inches in diameter and narrower.
“This building is going to stand the test of time,” Kelly said.
Longfellow’s Ninth Street entrance, which opens into the school office, was updated for safety purposes. While students can use the Hastings and Denver avenues at the beginning and end of the day, Ninth Street will serve as the school’s public entrance during the day.
The character of the 91-year-old building is still there, said Boeve, whose children Jennifer and Mike both attended Longfellow.
“I appreciate the fact that any of those people who were passionate about Longfellow could walk through this and recognize that this is still Longfellow,” he said. “It’s been a great upgrade but it’s still got a lot of the character that people associate with Longfellow and where they grow up or where they send their children they’ll still be able to identify it.”
Schneider said two people deserve a lot of credit for all of the elementary renovations — Kelly and former HPS Superintendent Craig Kautz.
He said Kelly is outstanding in his field as an operations director.
“He doesn’t just know the guy who is signing the contract, he knows the guy in the hall painting, he knows the guy in the hall putting lockers in and he knows them by first name,” Schneider said. “A lot of this creativity is him. He has the architect, don’t get me wrong, but he is to be commended. There’s not many people that have the experience he’s had over the last 10 years with the things he’s learned. When he told me ‘I’ve got a surprise to show you at Longfellow’ you’re like ‘This will be good.’ It always is.”
He called Kautz the catalyst for the whole elementary plan.
“He established a committee of citizens just to come up with a solution to our elementaries,” he said. “I don’t think people understood how complicated this was. What are you going to do? You’ve got these six buildings that all have needs. What Craig did that was so genius was he got a group of community stakeholders together and we met, I believe, seven times for long nights. That group came up with this plan of ‘We think we could do this in phases but you need to stay in the sites you are on. Don’t go try to build a new school because there is no land to do it. And if we tried to build new we could afford one, maybe two. What do you do with the others?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.