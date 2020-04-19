Downtown Hastings will be much quieter Saturday than it typically is during the last Saturday in April, but it will still be a time to celebrate craft beer.
Downtown Do the Brew was rescheduled to Oct. 3 due to concerns about COVID-19, but organizers still wanted to use the festival’s original date of April 25.
For that reason, Do the Brew has gone digital. About 20 Nebraska breweries from across Nebraska are involved with Digital Do the Brew, which is free to the public.
“I could just see there would need to be some kind of light at the end of April,” said Jessi Hoeft, who owns First Street Brewing Co. with her husband, Nathan. “If it was going to go the way we thought, we were all going to be going out of our dang minds and people would just need some entertainment and something they are familiar with and something to celebrate together. So we decided let that be craft beer.”
The event’s website, www.downtowndothebrew.com, provides digital event details. Activities include interviews with owners and staff from participating breweries, live brew day coverage, taproom yoga and an auction.
“It’s just going to be a day of beer,” Hoeft said.
There will also be musical performances.
“I think music ties in well into this time that we’re in, just to give us a little light entertainment,” she said.
The Do the Brew website includes links to the websites of participating breweries, providing information about how to purchase beer from each of these breweries.
Festival organizers got a strong response when they contacted other breweries and the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild about doing a digital event.
Multiple Nebraska breweries put up items for the auction — everything from trips to merchandise to beer.
Hoeft said all of the proceeds from those auctions go directly back to the brewery that put it up.
Ryan Samuelson, with Ruhter Auction and Realty, helped organize the auction, charging only the 4% credit card fee to complete transactions.
“He’s been great to work with,” Hoeft said. “He’s helping us get those auction items live and up on the website.”
Pre-recorded interviews with brewers will be able to stream.
Do the Brew Digital T-shirts, printed by Small Town Famous of Hastings, are available for purchase.
“When we came up with (Downtown Do the Brew), it wasn’t about how to make money off of this,” Hoeft said. “It really went back to we want to provide entertainment and connection to the people that love craft beer in the state of Nebraska, and just give them an opportunity to be connected with the breweries themselves and celebrate craft beer.”
The Hastings Community Arts Council and the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild are still involved.
Organizers have kept a small fund aside to help take care of any previous expenses in the case of a disaster. Some of that money will be used to facilitate Digital Do the Brew.
A big party was planned for what was to be the beer-tasting festival’s 10th year. Organizers hope the new date, Oct. 3, will be a big blowout.
The Cornhusker football team will be playing at Northwestern that day, so Do the Brew organizers are hoping to incorporate football into the event.
“I don’t know what it looks like yet, but at least we have the date set,” Hoeft said.
