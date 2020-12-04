Back in the 1970s, I trudged past Friend’s Motor Supply every time I made the seven-block walk from East Elementary School to my grandparents’ home in Minden.
I remember peering through the glass as I sauntered by on the sidewalk, and speculating in my little-boy mind about why a NAPA auto parts business might be called “Friends.” (I’m not so sure that in those days the sign over the door had an apostrophe — or that I even knew what an apostrophe was.) It had never occurred to me, in all my born days, that auto parts and friendship might have anything to do with one another.
As I got older, earned my driver’s license and had a car to take care of, I made occasional runs to Friend’s in Minden on errands for my dad or to pick up items for myself — a new set of wiper blades here, a jug of antifreeze there. Also, three of my best buddies were gearheads, and we used to stop in the store when they needed supplies and shoot the breeze with the manager, Homer Macklin. By that point, I was starting to understand that friends and auto parts actually do go together.
Fast-forward to the early 1990s, when I moved to Hastings and familiarized myself with the local business landscape. Finally, all the pieces of the puzzle came together for me:
Friend’s Motor Supply got its name from the owners — the Friends, who lived in Hastings and operated a total of seven NAPA stores around the region, including the large store on Franklin Avenue just east of the Adams County Fairgrounds. (The others were in Minden, Franklin, Sutton, Hebron, Aurora and Grand Island.) What’s more, brothers John “Jack” and Richard “Dick” Friend were among Hastings’ most influential business and civic leaders of that day.
When they were teenagers during World War II, Jack, Dick and their older brother, Don, worked alongside their parents, Irvin J. “Ike” and Daisy (Roth) Friend, to launch the family business, building the store shelves and then stocking them with merchandise.
Ike and Daisy had grown up in the Lawrence-Deweese area, married in 1924 and settled in Hastings, where Ike was a salesman for the W.M. Dutton & Sons Co. from 1921-31 and then branch manager for Sidles Co., a wholesale automotive supply business. The Friends struck out on their own and founded their business as a NAPA franchise in August 1943.
All three brothers graduated from Hastings High School, and all three served their country in uniform in the 1940s and 1950s. All three returned to the family business, which eventually grew into the other aforementioned communities, added a truck equipment division, and came to boast the largest inventory of automotive parts between Omaha and Denver.
In 1979, the Hastings store moved from its original location at 119 N. St. Joseph Ave. to the 20,000-square-foot building near the fairgrounds.
Don died in 1983, and a decade later the truck equipment division was sold to Don’s son, Matt. Although Matt died in 2018, his son, Scott, continues to operate Matt Friend Truck Equipment Inc. in Industrial Park East.
Jack and Dick carried on the auto parts legacy until selling Friend’s Motor Supply and retiring in 1997. Both men remained in Hastings for the rest of their days.
Jack died Sept. 7, 2017, at age 89. On Nov. 18, Dick became the last of the three brothers to pass from the scene. He was 88.
Dick’s wife, Sandy, survives him. Don’s wife, Anne, and Jack’s wife, Annette, are deceased.
Ike and Daisy Friend were heavily involved in the community. Ike served two terms on the Hastings City Council in the 1950s. He was a member and chairman of the Hastings Housing Authority and was a member of the Hastings Airport Authority from its inception in 1969. He also was a charter member of the Hastings Optimist Club and served as a zone lieutenant governor for Optimist International. He died in 1978.
Daisy’s leadership roles included serving as president of the Hastings Opti-Mrs. Club and as chairwoman of the Hastings Woman’s Club. She passed away in 1987.
Like their parents, Don, Jack and Dick Friend all were involved in Catholic church activities and were leaders in the local community and beyond, belonging to and serving a host of organizations and causes.
Just to cite a few examples, Don’s contributions included serving as district governor of the Toastmasters organization. Jack was the founder of the Nebraska Automotive Wholesalers group and served on the board of the National Truck Equipment Association. Dick served on the Hastings City Council from 1981-85, including a stint as council president, during an eventful period that led to construction of the Highland Park Fire Station and brought the relocation of the city offices to the old Norwest Bank building at Third Street and Hastings Avenue.
I never met Don Friend, and I knew Jack and Dick only slightly. My most extensive conversation with them came at the time they announced their retirement more than 23 years ago.
On that occasion, they talked about their years in business and the company’s longtime slogan: “Wouldn’t You Rather Do Business with Friend’s?” (Matt Friend Truck Equipment still features that same slogan on its website.)
For a business operating in rural America through the boom-and-bust cycles of agriculture, Dick said at that time, building personal relationships with the people who walk through your door is more than just a nice idea — it’s the name of the game.
“In a sparsely populated region like this you’ve got to have repeat customers,” Dick said. “That fits in with our slogan. We’ve had a lot of customers who have become our friends.”
He and Jack also praised their parents’ decision to affiliate with the National Auto Parts Association, or NAPA, all those years ago.
“Whoever follows in our footsteps, we hope they’ll be loyal to the NAPA tradition and think of us once in awhile,” Dick said.
Indeed, thoughts of the Friend family, and of guys like Homer Macklin and many other employees who worked for them over half a century, are at top of mind right now — and not just because of Dick’s recent death.
We also think of them as we consider the challenging times being faced by most if not all of our locally owned businesses right now, as they try to hold operations together and find their way through the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.
Perhaps more than ever before, we have reason this holiday season to remember how important our local merchants are to us — employing workers; paying taxes; providing excellent, face-to-face customer service; and doing the hundreds of “little things” like sponsoring a youth sports team, donating to a local charity, or even advertising in the local newspaper, that keep the wheels of a community turning round and round. They are our neighbors. We count on them, and they count on us.
Like so many other enterprising Hastings residents of yesterday and today, Ike and Daisy Friend, their sons and their families set down deep roots in the community and region where they grew their business and earned their living. They gave back to Hastings and the region in ways big and small, and their impact survives them.
Their example should hearten the entrepreneurs of tomorrow who aspire to build something not only for themselves, but for the communities they serve. And their contributions should remind us all that when we choose to shop with people we know, we are helping to shape the destiny of a place we love to call home.
To honor yesterday’s leaders today, let’s all ask ourselves a question not just for old times’ sake, but out of regard for what Hastings and our region will be like a year, or 10 years, or half a century from now:
“Wouldn’t you rather do business with friends?”
Andy Raun is editor and news director of the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.