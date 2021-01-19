DONIPHAN — The Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team was hoping to get back on track Tuesday, just three days after Adams Central held the Cardinals to a season-low 25 points.
Kelan Buhr, D-T's head coach, knew his team has the ability to put points on the board, but in its two previous games — both resulting in losses — it had averaged just 32 points.
But the Cardinals were able to right the ship Tuesday, scoring more points than they have in eight of their last nine games. Doniphan-Trumbull was efficient and got out into transition in its 55-41 victory over Sandy Creek.
"We had a rough weekend where we didn't shoot over 30 percent in either game," said Buhr, whose team shot 40% Tuesday and improved to 8-5. "We just got caught up in things, including the opponents' style of play, and (Tuesday) we did a good job of not letting that get in our heads. We told our kids we're good shooters, and the ball doesn't always go in even for good shooters. The kids played loose and when they had their shot they knocked it down. They were very unselfish. I was very happy with them."
Against Adams Central, D-T struggled greatly against the zone; not just scoring the basketball but even finding a shot. But on Tuesday, when the Cougars presented their zone defense, the Cardinals seemed patient and began to find opportunities when driving the ball toward the hoop.
Even in the rare moments the D-T offense was going stagnant, the Cardinals found points by getting out in transition. Sandy Creek turned the ball over 20 times, which gave the Cardinals ample fastbreak opportunities.
"We knew they were going to pressure us. And how we handled that was probably going to be the biggest factor in the game, and it was," said Sandy Creek head coach Matt Swartzendruber. "We didn't handle it very well. They made us play faster than we wanted to play to be successful... We didn't do the things we talked about or the things we worked on. They dictated the speed and pace we played at, and that hurt."
"I thought our defense led to some offense in the first half," Buhr said. "Easy baskets are hard to come by, so any way we can generate those from the defensive end is just another way we can help our offensive output."
After the Cougars fell behind 15-6 after the first quarter, they tried to battle back in the second. But some tough calls that didn't go their way led to Josh Shaw sitting the final 5 minutes of the period due to three fouls. Sandy Creek continued to object in the third quarter, when Swartzendruber was hit with a technical.
A lot of the frustration stemmed from the Cougars' inability to maintain possession of the ball. Even after a solid defensive possession, Sandy Creek often turned the ball back over the Cardinals, who quickly got down the court for an easy bucket.
"It doesn't matter who you're playing in high school basketball, you can't have live ball turnovers. That's going to be points for their team," Swartzendruber said. "The 20 turnovers killed us... We did some good things in our zone early on when we went to it, but then Josh got in foul trouble and then we didn't rebound out of it. When we quit rebounding out of it, that killed us to, giving them two, three, four chances at the hoop every time — you're not going to beat anybody doing that."
Two of the main benefactors of those transition points were Myles Sadd and Blake Detamore. The two combined for 32 points, each scoring 16, and 13 field goals. All of Detamore's points were scored in the second half while all but two of Sadd's points came in the first. They paced the Cardinals, while Andrew Stock added nine points and Ethan Smith had seven.
Keifer Anderson led Sandy Creek with 17 points, making eight of his 12 field goal attempts. Hayden Shuck tacked on nine more points, while Shaw totaled seven rebounds and seven points.
After falling to 4-9 on the season, the Cougars will have to get ready for a Friday showdown with Blue Hill.
"There are always positives you can take from every game. The positive was that the boys didn't quit," Swartzendruber said. "The negative was we have to work on handling pressure...We'll go back and work on that the next two days and we'll get ready for Blue Hill on Friday."
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are back in the win column and will face Superior on Friday. D-T is hoping to make a run to finish the season, as it will face just one opponent the rest of the regular season — excluding the conference tournament — with a winning record.
"We've been on a heck of a stretch here, so we're going to have a couple days of practice and polish up and make sure we understand what we want to do," Buhr said.
Sandy Creek (4-9)..............6 12 8 15 — 41
Doniphan-Trumbull (8-5).....15 13 17 10 — 55
Sandy Creek (41)
Jason Brockman 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Biltoft 2-8 0-2 6, Hayden Shuck 4-11 0-2 9, Keifer Anderson 8-12 1-1 17, Josh Shaw 2-4 3-4 7, Drake Lally 0-1 0-2 0, Sam VonSpreckelsen 0-0 0-2 0, Kadyn Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Shon Kluver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-39 4-13 41.
Doniphan-Trumbull (55)
Ethan Smith 3-13 0-1 7, Jaden Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Myles Sadd 6-12 3-3 16, Blake Detamore 7-15 0-0 16, Andrew Stock 4-7 1-4 9, Kaedan Detamore 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 22-54 7-13 55.
Three-points field goals — SC 3-10 (Biltoft 2-4, Shuck 1-3, Anderson 0-2, Lally 0-1); D-T 4-23 (Smith 1-7, Williams 0-3, Sadd 1-4, B. Detamore 1-7, Stock 0-1, K. Detamore 1-1). Rebounds — SC 30 (Brockman, Shaw 7); D-T 29 (B. Detamore 9). Turnovers — SC 20, D-T 10.
