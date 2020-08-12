DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull head girls golf coach Chris Seberger described this year’s team with two words: “Very young.”
The Cardinals return just two varsity golfers from last season’s team that graduated six seniors.
Kelsey Essex, who is just a sophomore, is the returner with the most experience for the Cardinals. Essex narrowly missed qualifying for the state golf tournament last year, falling only five strokes short. However, Essex was the LouPlatte Conference champion.
Sydney Rainforth, a junior, is the only other returning varsity golfer for D-T. She is joined on the team by a quartet of sophomores in Katelyn Varah, Hailey Keezer, Sophia Mason and Cori Wolfe.
2020 schedule
August
24, D-T invite at Indian Head 10 a.m.; 27, Kearney Catholic invite 9 a.m.
September
1, GICC, Gibbon triangular at Indian Head 2 p.m.; 3, at GICC 9 a.m.; 10, at Gibbon invite 9 a.m.; 15, at Hastings invite 10 a.m.; 22, at Gibbon 10 a.m.; 25, at LouPlatte Conference meet 9 a.m.; 29, at Ravenna tournament 10 a.m.
October
1, at Centura invite 9 a.m.; 5, at district meet TBD; 6, at district meet TBD
