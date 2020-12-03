Winter is coming, but there’s still time to get vaccinated against flu! This is a call-out to all South Heartland residents 6 months and older: Get your annual flu vaccine if you have not already.
Since COVID-19 and flu could spread simultaneously this winter, we want to remind people that there is still time to get a flu vaccine to protect against flu illness and serious flu complications, such as pneumonia.
Flu shots are especially important for people with underlying medical conditions. If you are living with these medical conditions, you are at higher risk of developing serious complications from flu, like pneumonia, bronchitis and other illnesses that can lead to hospitalization or even death.
In addition, for the people who support our essential businesses, a flu shot is essential protection. Whether you’re a health care worker, child care provider, grocery store worker, farmer, teacher, delivery person, or one who serves in any of the essential industries — you have been on the front lines to keep our society functioning. However, you also may be at higher risk of exposure to flu or other respiratory infections from frequent interactions with the public.
Every year, flu is responsible for millions of illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths. Last flu season, 9 out of 10 adults hospitalized with flu had at least one reported underlying medical condition. The most commonly reported underlying medical conditions in patients hospitalized for flu include heart disease, diabetes, obesity and chronic lung disease.
A flu shot reduces your risk of getting sick with flu, but even if getting a flu shot doesn't completely prevent flu infection, studies show that it can help reduce the severity of illness and prevent complications that can result in hospitalization and death.
Getting a flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of getting sick, being hospitalized or dying from flu. In 2019-2020, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths due to influenza.
Getting vaccinated against flu is always extra important for people with certain chronic conditions, but as the U.S. battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever. Flu and COVID-19 together could overwhelm our medical systems. A flu shot this season can help protect you from flu and reduce your risk of needing medical care for flu-related complications. We can all do our part to reduce the spread of flu and protect our loved ones and our community from flu, saving medical resources to care for COVID-19 patients.
Even if your chronic condition is well-controlled, flu can make your condition worse — it can trigger asthma attacks, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, and make your blood sugar harder to manage. Flu vaccination is recommended to protect you from severe flu-related illness and help keep your chronic condition under control.
For everyone, a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from flu illness.
• Protection from a flu shot is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, which includes people who are 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions like heart disease, asthma, and diabetes. It can prevent hospitalization and even be life-saving.
• Your flu shot may help protect your loved ones — who may be at higher risk for serious flu complications — from infection, too.
• For every child care worker, grocery store clerk and delivery person who is protected from flu, there is one person less likely to spread flu illness. The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people who are protected from flu.
• Preventing flu illness also decreases the burden on the healthcare system at a time when it is already being tested by an unprecedented health crisis.
Flu activity is still low right now, which means it’s a good time to get vaccinated. We don’t know what this season will bring, but we know that a flu vaccine can reduce the risk from flu. Part of our preparedness strategy this winter is to take flu out of the equation as much as possible. Getting a flu vaccine can help do that. Flu shots have been safely given in the United States for decades. Data show that getting a flu shot is the best way to protect against flu.
So, reduce your risks from flu this season. Make it your priority today to get vaccinated — go to VaccineFinder.org, or contact South Heartland District Health Department to find a vaccination location near you. If you don’t have insurance or have problems paying for a flu vaccine, contact SHDHD at 877.238.7595 for assistance. It’s not too late to get a flu shot!
Dorrann Hultman, RN is the community health services coordinator for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 (toll free 1-877-238-7595).
