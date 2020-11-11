From left, Rob Otte, Lily Salem, Carey Goddard, and Denny Goddard pose for a photo in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Otte, a district court judge in Lincoln, wrote a children's book inspired by his granddaughter and co-author, Lily. Carey Goddard, the illustrator, helped bring the pair's vision to sweet reality and says her son, Denny, was a big inspiration to her work on the book.