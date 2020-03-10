SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the past two weeks, Jina Douglas has wished she could be in two places at once. This week she’ll try her best.
Douglas, who gave birth to her first child — Ava Dinae — eight weeks premature on Feb. 24, has been living at Methodist Women’s Hopsital in Omaha since.
Meanwhile, her fourth-ranked Hastings College basketball team played through the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament under the guidance of assistant coach Chelsey Morten and graduate assistant Michelle DeCoud while Douglas and her husband Jeff watched on their laptop.
“The team is what you do and what you put your life into, and then when you’re not there for them, it’s pretty tough,” Douglas said.
Over the last five years, Douglas’ program has been her “baby,” but now that she has a child of her own, priorities have had to shift a little bit.
While Douglas has been away, she’s still been plenty involved. After HC’s GPAC quarterfinal win Feb. 26, Morten joked that Douglas had been a “bug in my ear all week.”
But the head coach gave “Morty” all the credit.
“Every scout was Morty’s besides the Jamestown game, so she was pretty prepared going into it. I didn’t think she needed a lot of help with anything like that, just with a lot of kind of the behind the scenes stuff,” Douglas said.
“I thought Morty and my GA Michelle handled it like pros. I knew the team was in great hands. You combine that with our seniors, and I just knew they’d be in good hands and they obviously did a great job with it.”
Douglas returned to practice Saturday to help with preparation for the NAIA national tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Although, the Broncos don’t play until Thursday.
“It was honestly, from my perspective, like I didn’t miss a lot,” Douglas said of being back at practice. “Same old, same old. I think that speaks a lot for a team. They’re pretty locked in and I think it says a lot about our maturity level.”
Douglas confirmed she will be on the sideline for the Broncos’ first round game against Johnson & Wales (Fla.) Thursday.
The coach’s plan is to drive back and forth from Omaha to Sioux City, which is about an hour and a half trek one way. The Broncos’ schedule helps with her travel, although she doesn’t necessarily like the late starts for the team.
Hastings plays at 7 p.m. Thursday night. And there’s potential, with wins, that the Broncos will play at 8:45 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday night.
“We’ve had this schedule before so hopefully we’ll be prepared for it,” Douglas said. “It’s the national tournament. So if you play at 8 a.m. or 1 a.m., hopefully you’re going to be ready to play and it doesn’t matter what time the game is.”
Tournament preview
The Broncos earned one of four No. 1 seeds. They’re the top team in the Cramer quadrant of the bracket. Concordia earned the No. 1 overall seed. Southeastern (Fla.) and Marian (Ind.) are the other two top seeds.
Hastings and Concordia are on the same side of the bracket, so they’d meet for a fourth time this season in the national semifinals Monday on ESPN3, barring an upset.
The Broncos’ first round foe, Johnson & Wales, earned its first-ever trip to Sioux City by winning The Sun Conference tournament 71-63 over Webber International, which upset Southeastern in the semifinals.
Through her scouting, Douglas said the Broncos will need to be tough in one-on-one situations against J&W.
“I think the first thing that stands out is they’re very athletic and they have a couple kids who can just score it,” said Douglas. “They try to isolate matchups that they feel they have an advantage with and they go at you one-on-one or put you into ball screen action to try to let their scorers create that way.”
Junior guard Tyana Ayulo heads a balanced scoring attack for the Wildcats, averaging 18.7 points per game. Jordan McDuffie is also in double figures, averaging 10.8 points. Four others score more than 6.6 points per game on average.
“I think they put pressure on your defense in a different way that you have to be really good in man defensively, and one-on-one defensively, but the help still has to be there if you need it,” Douglas said
J&W also ranks second in the NAIA in offensive rebounds per game (19.9), so the Broncos, 22nd in defensive rebounding, will have to limit second chances.
However, Hastings is third in steals and turnover margin. And the Broncos hold opponents to the 10th-lowest scoring total in the country (57.9). For example, HC has capped Concordia, the No. 3 per game scoring offense (89), at its two lowest-scoring outings of the season.
Led by a class of five seniors, the Broncos have amassed 30 wins for the first time since 2007-08. They also set the program records for longest win streak and best start to a season by winning their first 26 games this year.
Shandra Farmer, who earned GPAC player of the year honors last week, needs two points to move into the top five of HC’s all-time scoring. She leads three players who average double figures with her 13.7 points per game.
Gabby Grasso averages 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The senior led the conference in blocks with 58 (1.81 per game).
Sophia Pankratz averages 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. She’s had an especially strong second half of her senior season.
Junior Kaitlyn Schmit (9.8) and sophomore Taylor Beacom (9.7) are on the outer cusp of averaging double digit scoring.
Senior Emma Grenfell (7.5 points) leads the team in steals (91) and is second behind Farmer in assists.
Hastings made the GPAC final for the first time in 10 years, and is making its seventh consecutive appearance in the national tournament. HC has missed just twice (2011, 2013) since 2001.
The Broncos’ conference runner-up run has prepared them for what they will face in search their first title since 2006.
“You just don’t see a lot of new things this time of year. You’ve probably seen it at some point during the GPAC season. A lot of variety and different styles. So you’ve kind of covered it (all) throughout the year,” Douglas said. “I think that helps especially with such a quick turnaround. You might not see the same teams in the national tournament that you see in the GPAC, but you’ve seen their style already. So especially with a veteran crew, you can at least be like ‘Hey, this is very similar to this team we played earlier in the year,’ and they’ll pick it up that way.”
Hastings made the final four in 2015 — Morten’s junior year. Two years ago, HC was in the quarterfinals before losing to St. Xavier.
Last season, the Broncos were knocked out in the second round by College of the Ozarks. The pair could meet again this year in the quarterfinals.
Tournament notes
Five teams in the field are representing the GPAC. They are Concordia, Hastings, Morningside, Dakota Wesleyan, and Dordt.
Seven different teams in this year’s tournament have won at least one national championship.
Hastings has made the second-most appearances (20) out of all 32 teams. Ozarks’ 26 showings is the most all-time.
Defending champion Concordia has played in three of the last five title games.
