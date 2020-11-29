Downtown Hastings was bustling with activity Saturday as shoppers checked out the discounts and deals offered by local stores for Shop Small Saturday.
Consumers across the United States were encouraged to shop at independently owned stores Saturday, a counterpoint to the Black Friday sales at big-box stores.
Valerie DeJonge of Hastings came out to have some fun shopping and support the downtown businesses. She was excited to find a necklace and earring set at Imperial Jewelry.
“The coronavirus has been so tough on our businesses,” she said. “It’s nice to support our people who have been in the community a long time.”
To encourage shoppers to visit downtown Hastings, the Downtown Center Association offered incentives. Organizers offered swag bags to the first 200 shoppers to check in. Members surprised people shopping downtown with gift cards and Downtown Dollars. Shoppers could bring back receipts from downtown businesses to be entered into a drawing for $200 in Downtown Dollars.
“What a wonderful way to bring people downtown,” Jill McMahon, vice president of the of the association’s board of directors, said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
As a longtime member of the community, McMahon said, she is excited to see the downtown area return to a shopping hub as in decades past.
“Downtown is just becoming this amazing hub, and it’s not stopping,” she said. “We have all these boutiques. It’s amazing.”
The Downtown Center Association also held a contest for local businesses and organizations to decorate stockings to display in downtown windows. A total of 73 stockings were decorated for the event, in which people could vote for their favorite online. There were three categories of entries: individual, group and member.
“We wanted to bring Christmas cheer,” McMahon said.
Betty Grzywa of Hastings said it was nice to have an event to encourage people to shop downtown. For her, one of the highlights was going to M & M Designs.
“I like that store,” she said. “I like all the downtown shops.”
Across the street at Small Town Famous, Hadley Bialas, 5, and her sister Laney, 4, took turns operating the screen printing machine to create their very own shirt as part of Shop Small Saturday.
Their mother, Tara Bialas of Glenvil, said it was a fun way to engage the children while shopping.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” she said. “It gets kids interested in doing something different.”
Matt Cranson and his wife, Jacque, own the business and thought it would be a fun addition to allow customers to try a hand at the process.
“Once people see it, they are amazed at the process,” Matt said. “I think that’s part of the draw, as well.”
Matt said the Shop Small Saturday event seemed to be a success. It also offered a chance for the store to show off its new location on Second Street. The Cransons moved into the newly renovated storefront to provide space to expand operations and bring in new equipment. Fortunately, they have managed to keep busy through much of the pandemic.
“The support we’ve gotten from the community has been huge,” he said.
The sentiment was echoed by Julie Ochsner at Julie’s Xpressions/Calico Cottage. While they had to close their doors for a short time during the first months of the pandemic, Ochsner said they have been able to adapt to the changing needs by offering curbside pickup and making appointments for customers to visit the store without others present.
She said they’ve been diligent in sanitizing the store as a way to protect their customers, many of whom have become like family through the years.
“It’s important for us to keep them safe because they are that close to us,” she said.
Ochsner said the mood among the shoppers she had seen appeared to be grateful to get out for the day.
For Erin Trausch of Roseland, it was a chance to spend time with a friend, Tracy Jarosik of Edgar, because they haven’t been able to do that much during the pandemic.
Trausch said she has been trying to do more shopping at local businesses to help owners struggling this year. Instead of buying items online, she wanted to support local business owners.
“They offer just as good of deals,” she said. “I haven’t been in some of these stores, so part of it is seeing what’s new in downtown.”
Jarosik also was interested in seeing what Hastings businesses had to offer — and get a head start on Christmas shopping.
“It’s nice to have such selection and variety in Hastings instead of having to go out of town,” she said.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the Downtown Center Association and owner of Bath Bliss Gifts, said she had no real expectations because this year has been so unusual. She said the nice weather also helped.
“It’s going really well,” she said. “The crowds are the same as in the past, except with people trying to stay socially distant. I think people got the message, that small independent businesses need them more than ever. We’re so grateful.”
