Students at Central Community-College Hastings have prepared an exhibit to appear in downtown Hastings store windows commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and explaining Hastings’ role in the war effort.
The display, which will be up from Thursday through Nov. 19, marks this year’s milestone anniversary of the war’s end. Hostilities in the Pacific Theater of Operations ceased in August 1945, and Japan officially surrendered to the Allies the following month.
CCC-Hastings students study in the shadows of the war since their campus occupies part of the former Blaine U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot, which produced a large percentage of the ammunition used by the U.S. Navy used during WWII. Thousands of civilians and military personnel worked at the depot, which opened in early 1943.
The display materials are mounted on storyboards and will be viewable in storefront windows downtown, so people can take a “walking tour” that adheres to social distancing guidelines related to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
The display period encompasses Veterans Day, which is observed on Nov. 11. The traditional downtown parade honoring veterans that usually occurs in early November had to be canceled for this year as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
CCC-Hastings had intended to commemorate the end of WWII last spring, but plans changed due to public health restrictions.
Ronnie O’Brien, hospitality management instructor on the Hastings campus, said her students were undeterred.
“I am pleased that CCC’s event planning students wanted to honor the end of World War II,” O’Brien said in a news release. “The event and large exhibit students had planned for the spring of 2020 had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 virus, but this walking exhibit will highlight their time spent in research and interviews for the large exhibit.”
