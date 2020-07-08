The Hastings campus of Joseph’s College Cosmetology closed June 30, ending a downtown beauty school presence that dates back to the 1930s.
Ken Broekemeier, a vice president with Joseph’s corporate offices in Lincoln, said challenging factors created during the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic led to the campus at 828 W. Second St. being consolidated with its Grand Island campus at 3415 W. State St.
Along with the economic hit from the pandemic, Broekemeier said, uncertainty about the future also played a role in the closing.
“The decision was not taken lightly,” he said. “It was an opportunity for us to do the right thing for our staff and students.”
Broekemeier said the Grand Island campus could accommodate staff from the Hastings campus. Since the same curriculum is used at each of the college’s locations, he said, students were able to transfer to another campus. He believes most chose Grand Island.
The school offers a 12-month accredited program where students learn to become licensed cosmetologists in Nebraska.
Broekemeier said college officials chose to consolidate on the Grand Island campus because the facility there is newer than the one in Hastings and Grand Island has a larger population.
He said Joseph’s College has been part of the Hastings community for decades, which made the decision to close the Hastings campus that much more difficult. He said the local organizations and the community were always supportive and helpful.
“The Downtown Hastings (Center) Association is top-notch,” he said. “It has been a joy working with the other businesses in the association.”
Joseph’s College was founded in 1965, but the Hastings campus wasn’t added until the 1970s, according to the company’s page on the Downtown Center Association website.
The Hastings school’s history stretches back much further than that, however — at least to the 1930s under the name Hastings Beauty Academy.
An entry for the Hastings Beauty Academy can be found in the 1932 Hastings City Directory with Everett E. Gilchrist listed as manager. At that time, the academy was located at 632 W. Second St. Hastings Barber College and Ultra Modern Beauty Salon were located at the same address, and were associated with the name Edward E. Gilchrist as proprietor.
In the 1935 Hastings City Directory, Lena Olsen was listed as the owner of the Hastings Beauty Academy. The Hastings Barber College and Ultra Modern Beauty Salon no longer were listed.
In the 1939 directory, the name of the establishment had been changed to Hastings Beauty Culture Academy under the ownership of Opie and Lena Olsen at 613 W. Second St.
According to a Tribune article from Sept. 27, 1972, the business at that time was operating under the name Joseph’s Beauty Academy and was located at 825 W. Second St. In that article, instructor Shelly Biggs said the business had been located at 733 1/2 W. Second St. before that.
Biggs said Lena Olsen was her great-aunt and later sold the business to her uncle, Warren George, and her mother, Mrs. Mickey Johnson of Lincoln. Biggs said her grandmother, Lucille George, managed the business at that time.
Biggs had taken a student instructor job at the Joseph’s location in Lincoln and transferred to the Hastings school in the 1970s.
Broekemeier said the current owner, Jane Nims, was saddened to have to close down the Hastings campus given its rich history.
“She has considered being in Hastings an absolute joy,” he said. “She loves Hastings and wishes everyone the best.”
