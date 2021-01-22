HARVARD — If you blinked in Harvard's gym Friday night, you missed the first 30 points scored by Deshler, the Cardinals' opponent.
The first 12 minutes were stunning for one side and welcome for the other.
Harvard (1-13) took four shots in the the first eight minutes of the game. The Cardinals made two of them, but by that point Deshler was well in control on the way to a 73-24 victory.
Deshler finished shooting 63% (29-for-46) from the floor.
"They haven't shot that well all year. I've watched all of their film," said Harvard coach Cody Cahill.
Cahill was right.
"I hate hearing that, too," said Deshler coach Josh Nash, "when teams come to our gym and shoot well.
"We haven't shot the ball quite that well, but we're starting to find some more balance."
Four double-digit scorers was balanced enough for Nash, whose team improved to 10-3 with the win.
Big man Trenton Buescher and guard Cayden Loomis each poured in 17 points, the game-high.
Gavin Nash added 14 and Coltin Hansen 12.
"My biggest fear is being one-dimensional," Josh Nash said. "Yeah, we've got some inside presence, but I think balance is the key and I was impressed with that tonight."
Both Gavin Nash and Hansen were perfect from the floor.
Buescher was also efficient in the sharp-shooting effort. The senior post finished 8-for-9 from the floor and hauled in eight rebounds.
"He's a luxury," Nash said of Buescher.
Loomis was money from beyond the arc, cashing in five 3-pointers on eight attempts.
The onslaught started early. Harvard had no answers on the boards or for the aggressive defense played by Deshler, who forced 16 turnovers in the initial 16 minutes.
Ben Okraska and Wyatt Getzfred accounted for all nine of Harvard's points in the first half. The pair eventually combined for 16 of the team's total 24.
"We just weren't ready to compete tonight," Cahill said. "Once they started knocking down shots, the hoop got bigger and bigger for them. Everything they threw up was going in."
What Harvard finished from the field (9-of-23), Deshler was from 3-point land.
The Cardinals mustered only 10 rebounds in the contest.
Deshler's senior laden roster has it off to an impressive start. The Dragons lost by identical scores (51-35) to Southern and Doniphan-Trumbull, and by one-point to Sandy Creek on Jan. 12.
"I'm trying to tell them just to enjoy it while you have it," Nash said. "Be classy but enjoy it because wins are hard to come by. You have to enjoy when the ball goes in for sure."
Cahill believes Harvard is better than the one win it has to show for itself at this point in the year.
"We're confident in what we're doing," he said, "we just have too many breakdowns. We've got to bridge gaps from practices to games. We get shell-shocked and I'm not sure what the reasoning is, but that's the problem right now."
DHS (10-3).............22 25. 17 9 — 73
HAR (1-13)...................4 5 8 7 — 24
Deshler (73)
Coltin Hansen 5-5 2-3 12, Caleb McAuliffe 2-8 0-0 4, Gavin Nash 6-6 0-0 14, Cayden Loomis 6-9 0-0 17, Trenton Buescher 8-9 1-1 17, Gradyn McDonald 0-4 0-0 0, Jayden Isernhagen 0-2 2-2 2, Freddy Galvan 1-2 0-0 3, Cale Schardt 1-1 1-1 4. Totals: 29-46 6-9 73.
Harvard (24)
Santiago Sinohui 1-3 0-0 2, Ethan Piper 1-5 0-0 2, Drayden Whetstine-Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Wyatt Getzfred 3-3 0-0 6, Ben Okraska 3-8 3-4 10, Luis Rascon 1-1 0-0 3, Xavier Marburger 0-0 1-2 1, Marion Chacon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-23 4-6 24.
Three-point goals — D 9-23 (McAuliffe 0-4, Nash 2-2, Loomis 5-8, McDonald 0-4, Galvan 1-2, Isernhagen 0-2, C. Schardt 1-1); H 2-8 (Sinohui 0-2, Piper 0-1, Whetstine-Jones 0-2, Okraska 1-2, Rascon 1-1). Rebounds — D 24 (Buescher 8); H 10 (Sinohui 3). Turnovers — D 9; H 22.
