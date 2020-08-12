DESHLER — The Deshler football team is hoping to build off of momentum built in the final part of the season. After losing five of their first six games, the Dragons capped the year by winning their final two games, outscoring their opponents 116-38.
The Dragons are set to return their leading passer and rusher this year. As a freshman, Gavin Nash led Deshler with 617 yards passing and 10 touchdowns through the air, while Cayden Loomis ran for 1,103 yards and 20 TDs.
Deshler will begin its season Aug. 27, when it will host Red Cloud.
August
27, vs. Red Cloud
September
11, at Franklin; 17, vs. Spalding Academy; 25, at Sterling
October
1, vs. Pawnee City; 9, at Lewiston; 16, vs. Meridian; 23, at Wilcox-Hildreth
