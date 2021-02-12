BLUE HILL — Deshler loves to get the ball inside and dominate the paint underneath the rim. It’s no secret; and the Blue Hill boys basketball team knew it, and it was prepared for it.
But the emphasis on defending the paint is inevitably going to leave a little extra room on the outside, and that extra space was just enough for Gavin Nash to make the Bobcats pay.
In a tie game, Nash swished a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to give the Dragons a 44-41 victory over Twin Valley Conference champion Blue Hill Friday night.
“Blue Hill’s schedule early in the year is just brutal and it really pays off for them. Jon (Coffey) does a great job with those guys... We were fortunate; we survived a few possessions — they’re a difficult team to guard. But we made some good decisions down the stretch and kept our composure,” said Deshler head coach Josh Nash.
“It was two good teams going at each other,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “The guys did exactly what we asked them to do... Their guy just hit the shot at the end; otherwise, it was a close game all the way through.”
Nash had missed his previous three shots from beyond the arc before hitting the game-winner. His previous shot came from a designed play that was salvaged when Coltin Hansen came down with the offensive rebound and turned it into an old-fashioned three-point play. The offensive putback and free throw gave Deshler a 41-40 advantage with just 50 seconds left on the clock.
Blue Hill came back with a well-drawn play of its own, getting leading scorer MJ Coffey going downhill to the hoop and drawing the foul. He made 1-of-2 free throws to tie the game.
The Dragons called timeout to plan the final play of the game, but the play did not go according to plan. Nash wanted to get the ball inside, but when that didn’t work, the ball was kicked to Gavin in the corner. And he was able to make the big play, sinking the shot as the buzzer sounded.
Deshler’s full roster rushed the corner to mob Gavin and celebrate the dramatic victory.
“We were supposed to run a play that went to the inside, and they did a really good job taking it away; they left me open and I just had put it up,” Gavin said. “It felt amazing.”
“He shoots the ball well. It’s a great moment anytime guys can be in that situation. When the play breaks down, players have to make plays and he did that. I’m proud of him as coach, and dad will be proud when we get home,” Nash said with a smile.
The two teams are plenty familiar with each other; they had just played each other not even two weeks ago in the TVC tournament. Blue Hill took that game by six points, and the Dragons knew the Bobcats would have a similar plan defensively as the last time they played.
To Blue Hill’s credit, the defensive scheme of crowding the paint and closing out on shooters worked for much of the game. After scoring all seven of the Dragons’ first-quarter points, Deshler post Trenton Buescher was held to just two field goals the rest of the game. But the Dragons got a big-time performance from Hansen, who scored all 13 of his points in the second half, going 6-for-7 from the field.
Perhaps more impressive, Hansen did all that after picking up three fouls in the first quarter and still remaining on the court.
“He’s a really smart player and an athletic guy,” the Deshler coach said. “There’s no way to replace him... I’m really impressed with how he held his composure after early foul trouble.”
Deshler’s perimeter shooters came through big in the second quarter. Blue Hill had built a 17-7 lead early in the period before the Dragons got a trio of 3-pointers from Gavin, Gradyn McDonals, and Caleb McAuliffe. In a span of just over four minutes, the Dragons cut the lead to 19-18 on McDonald’s trey.
MJ led the Bobcats with 14 points, finishing 5-for-8 from the floor. Jake Bonifas added 11 points and shot 5-for-7.
Despite the loss on the record, Coffey was proud of the way his team played. He said it just came down to who had the ball for the final possession.
“I told the boys, our season’s not over,” Coffey said. “We can start back on Friday when we go to Grand Island and play (Heartland Lutheran) and we’ll start a new streak hopefully.
“The boys did everything that we asked; (Deshler) just had the last shot of the game... We’re going to get better. We’ll come out of this and get better; I promise.”
Deshler won the rebound battle 18-10; obviously, the rebound totals were limited due to both team’s efficiency on offense. The two squads combined to shoot 34-for-62, making shots at a 54.8 percent clip.
Hansen paced the Dragons with 13 points, while Gavin and Buescher poured in 11 points apiece.
The win was the 13th on the season for the Dragons, who have not had fewer than 14 victories in a year since the 2012-13 season. Deshler will finish the year on the road against Lawrence-Nelson next Friday. Nash said he likes the experience this season’s squad will take into the postseason.
“Our guys have competed all year long,” Nash said. “We’ve been in three or four close games, had a couple of overtime victories, so we’re pretty seasoned in the moment. We have seven seniors on the roster, which I think contributes to a lot of that.
“I like our chances. You shoot the ball well and share it a little bit, I think that makes a difference. Our balance has been key for us this season and we hope to keep that going.”
Deshler (13-5)........7 12 9 16 — 44
Blue Hill (11-10).....15 8 6 12 — 41
Deshler (44)
Coltin Hansen 6-7 1-2 13, Gradyn McDonald 1-7 0-0 3, Gavin Nash 4-7 1-2 11, Cayden Loomis 1-4 0-0 3, Trenton Buescher 5-5 1-2 11, Caleb McAuliffe 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 18-34 3-6 44.
Blue Hill (41)
Jake Bonifas 5-7 0-1 11, Krae Ockinga 3-7 2-2 9, Cody Hubl 1-2 1-1 3, Caleb Karr 2-4 0-0 4, MJ Coffey 5-8 3-4 14, Marcus Utecht 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 16-28 6-12 41.
