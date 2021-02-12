Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 2F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.